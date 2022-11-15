STURGIS — Meade County will contribute $7,500 toward an effort to build a pipeline that will bring water from the Missouri River to western South Dakota, in order to curb the effects of drought.
Cheryl Chapman, executive director of the Western Dakota Regional Water System, a nonprofit organization comprised of water managers, local government and tribal representatives, and legislative leaders from western South Dakota, asked the county to contribute to a fundraising drive that would provide 20% in matching funds for a $1 million state grant that would help start the planning and implementation for the pipeline.
During her presentation to the Meade County Commission Tuesday, Chapman explained that the effort to bring Missouri River water to western South Dakota started with the Western Dakota Water Development District in Pennington County. That group, she said, had a future use Missouri River water permit which needed to be renewed. Before renewing the permit, the District asked the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to study whether the permit would be necessary for western South Dakota.
The answer, Chapman said, was that renewing the permit would not only be necessary, but vital to ensuring water availability during times of extended drought. She presented a graph and series of slides that demonstrated population growth in western South Dakota has greatly impacted ground water availability, especially during times of extended drought.
“Every bit of western South Dakota is in some state of drought,” she said. “That’s what really pulled down the availability of surface and ground water.”
Since 2020, Chapman said her group has been reaching out to area government entities, water and public works officials, and any other interested parties to gauge interest about the water pipeline. Through that process, members learned about funding availability, rules and regulations to follow, and how to get the project started. One of the key lessons, she said, was that the group that brought the water should be non-profit.
“It was felt by the more than 50 people that no one entity has a right to take the lead on it,” she said. “We didn’t want others who needed water to feel like they had to report to a larger entity to make their case. The idea was to create a nonprofit like the Lewis and Clark Water System. They are a nonprofit governed by potential users.”
One of the key factors members of the Western Dakota Regional Water System group discovered with their research is how different the water delivery system in western South Dakota is from the eastern part of the state. In eastern South Dakota, Chapman said most people get their water from rural water systems. But in the west, she said there are almost 350 separate water systems, and that number grows all the time.
“A report from the USGS with the Black Hills Hydrology Study shows that 45% of the water used in the Black Hills is from rural areas,” she said. “We want to think about bringing water over in such a way to support these systems to add water quality or additional water resources, or to be that backup system that might be required at some point in time.”
Chapman reported that the Western Dakota Regional Water System is the only entity that received a 100% grant from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, from the $600 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that were allocated to the state. Another state grant with a 20% match requirement would also provide $1 million toward the effort. But, Chapman said, representatives expect the long-term project to come with a price tag of more than $2 billion, so more fundraising is necessary.
So far Pennington County, New Underwood, West River Water Development District, the city of Rapid City, and Meade County have contributed funds toward the 20% match for the state grant.
“People are coming together because of the need and because this is a bottom-up effort,” she said. “No federal or state agency has come forward and said ‘you need to do this. In a very short period of time, we believe we have made great progress, and we want to keep that momentum going as we move forward. There is still a lot of work ahead of us, but we are excited about the momentum.”
“I think this is a fantastic project,” said Commissioner Rich Liggett. “We need to be ahead of this and plan for these additional 300-plus water systems in our area, and there are a number of them that do have issues. Being part of the solution up front is an important piece for the county. I want to be able to have a say as we go forward in things that are happening within the county. We have a tremendous amount of growth. It’s a big number overall, but if everybody pitches in I think we can go to a new solution.”
With their contribution, the Meade County Commission will have a seat at the table for planning and implementing the project. Commissioner Doreen Creed reported that the $7,500 contribution would come out of the county’s contingency fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.