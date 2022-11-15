bhp news.jpg
STURGIS — Meade County will contribute $7,500 toward an effort to build a pipeline that will bring water from the Missouri River to western South Dakota, in order to curb the effects of drought.

Cheryl Chapman, executive director of the Western Dakota Regional Water System, a nonprofit organization comprised of water managers, local government and tribal representatives, and legislative leaders from western South Dakota, asked the county to contribute to a fundraising drive that would provide 20% in matching funds for a $1 million state grant that would help start the planning and implementation for the pipeline.

