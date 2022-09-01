STURGIS — Much has changed in the work world since Meade County last did a wage study of county employees five years ago.
The changing work world surfaced following the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are at a premium and are demanding more wages and benefits from employers.
The Meade County Commission agreed to hire a consulting firm to do a new wage study to begin in early September and be completed by mid-November.
Meade County’s Human Resources Director Debra Brandsrud told the commission last week that she has been working since mid-June on a wage study.
She said she spoke with representatives of other counties both in the Black Hills and across the state about wage studies and found that some had contracted with the Georgia-based human resource consulting firm Condrey and Associates, Inc.
Condrey and Associates submitted a proposal to do the wage study, which includes job descriptions for all jobs in the county. Once the study is complete, they will provide three recommended proposals, one that shows the current wages of Meade County employees, a second would show the wage at 75% of the going rate and the third one at 91% of that rate as compared to other employers in the area.
Cost of the study by Condrey and Associates would be about $37,500, Brandsrud said.
“They would also include complete new job descriptions for every single position in the county,” she said.
Condrey and Associates also would interview from 50% to 60% of county staff to determine if the job description currently used is accurate.
“It helps them to get a better idea if the job description that we currently have is a good fit or if they need to revise this one because the job has changed maybe since the person initially started,” Brandsrud said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett asked when the last countywide compensation study was done and was that the same time that the current wage scales were put in place.
Meade County Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said the last study was done in 2016 and 2017 by his office.
Derr said cost of living and step increases continually were added into the wage scale since that time.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said the county has seen in the last six to nine months that there are some “issues” going on with county wages.
“I also believe we need more classifications with what we have right now, because we have too many areas that are lumped together without any division for additional job requirements, certificates. We need an overall (study),” she said.
Creed said she knows the county needs to do some “tweaking” of its wage scales.
“I’m a firm believer that wage studies should be done outside of our organization and to have full insight of what is learned throughout the area, and we need updated job descriptions,” she said.
Creed made the motion to immediately enter into a contract with Condrey and Associates to conduct a classification and compensation study for Meade County.
Creed also wanted to make sure the deadline for completion of the study was included in the contract.
Creed said she knows the commission has promised some individuals within county departments and department heads they would work on their compensation packages.
“We only have so much time and so much expertise to gather all the data that needs to go into this. I think we need to move while the iron is hot,” she said.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek asked Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad if he had reviewed the contract. Chleborad said he “briefly” reviewed it.
Brandsrud encouraged the board to go through the contract again if there were concerns.
“An open commission meeting is not the time to really negotiate contract terms,” Wieczorek said.
The commission ultimately voted 4-1 to enter into the wage study contract with Condrey and Associates. Creed, Liggett, Rod Bradley and Ted Seaman voted in favor. Wieczorek voted against it.
