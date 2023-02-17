Meade County considers funding request to incorporate Black Hawk

STURGIS — Meade County Commissioners want to have more information before contributing funds to the effort to incorporate Black Hawk.
Jesse Lewis, a representative of the Incorporate Black Hawk committee, asked the county to contribute “seed money” toward the effort at the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday. The process to incorporate is a lengthy one of lawyers, petitions, paperwork and more, and Lewis said the funds would be used to offset costs.
However, commissioners were hesitant to use taxpayer dollars on a political movement, which may not be supported by all Meade County residents.
“My district is Summerset and Black Hawk, and some of the area north of Piedmont,” Commissioner Ted Seaman said. “We had one Meade County resident here today say he’s not in favor of it. As far as the commission and even my vote, if I were to vote to use county taxpayer dollars for that there would be quite a number of people in my district that would not be in favor, as well as people who would be in favor of it. I don’t know if we can rightfully use taxpayer dollars from Faith and rural Meade County, Piedmont and Sturgis, to fund this project in Black Hawk.”
The other commissioners agreed, saying they want the commission to be careful about how taxpayer dollars are used in the effort. However, Commissioner Doreen Creed said county funds may be available to help the committee define boundaries and population for the proposed Black Hawk municipality. Creed said she could see both sides to the argument for contributing funds, since incorporating Black Hawk would ultimately save Meade County taxpayer dollars.
“If Black Hawk incorporated it would ultimately save all Meade County residents some tax funds because Black Hawk residents would be taking care of themselves,” she said.
When commissioners asked Lewis about whether the Incorporate Black Hawk committee had considered annexing into neighboring municipalities, Lewis adamantly said they were not. Lewis said he had talked to many people who believed fully incorporating as a separate municipality would be the better option. If Black Hawk incorporates, Lewis said, it would have a population of between 1,500 to 2,000.
Following more discussion, commissioners asked for more historical information about how the county handled the incorporation of neighboring municipalities like Piedmont and Summerset. Additionally, they asked Lewis to come back to the commission with a specific funding request and a plan for how the money will be used.
