Meade County considers funding request to incorporate Black Hawk
STURGIS — Meade County Commissioners want to have more information before contributing funds to the effort to incorporate Black Hawk.

Jesse Lewis, a representative of the Incorporate Black Hawk committee, asked the county to contribute “seed money” toward the effort at the commissioners’ regular meeting Tuesday. The process to incorporate is a lengthy one of lawyers, petitions, paperwork and more, and Lewis said the funds would be used to offset costs.

