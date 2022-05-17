Meade County Comprehensive Plan meetings scheduled

STURGIS — Meade County residents are being asked to weigh in on the development of the county’s next comprehensive plan.
Four community meetings are planned in the coming weeks for citizens to learn about the comprehensive plan as well as update and share their ideas about the future growth and development of Meade County.
Black Hills Council of Local Governments is coordinating and hosting the meetings, and will then use information gathered to write the new report.
Kailey Snyder, Community Development Specialist with Black Hills Council of Local Governments, said the meetings consist of doing some ice breaker activities, showing a PowerPoint presentation explaining what a comprehensive is, and doing some brainstorming on challenges and opportunities within the county.
“They are taking all the correspondence and public input and will coordinate with the county to review and then make recommendations based on the input for the new plan,” said Jerry Derr, Meade County Commission Assistant.
The board will have the final approval of the new plan once it is completed, he said.
The county has needed to update the old plan, which also includes the Meade County Transportation plan, that was adopted by the Meade County Commission by resolution in January of 2010, Derr said.
In the past 12 years, the comprehensive plan has helped the county plan for future growth and development, Derr said.
“It’s the guiding policy doctrine for the county,” he said. “We look to it for allocation of resources and to make sure we are compliant with ordinances when making plans. It boils down to areas of growth and resources.”
Bill Rich, Meade County Deputy Director of Planning, said the wants and needs of rural county residents will differ from those in the more suburban areas.
“We are such a diverse county. We want to know from people who live here what they believe is important to them,” Rich said.
In the current comprehensive plan, it outlines the plan’s purpose by saying the plan is designed to draw on citizen values and opinions as well as data about existing and future population and economic growth. It will help shape how the county will look and develop over the next 20 to 30 years.
It analyzes current conditions and sets future goals and policies in such areas as land use, housing, transportation, water supply and use, natural resources, and economic development.
Once adopted, the plan should be used to guide the government’s general approach and particular policies to be considered by elected officials, appointed boards, and staff in future decisions.
Meade County has a total area of 3,482 square miles. Meade County has four cities – Sturgis, the county seat; Faith; Summerset; and Piedmont. Part of the city of Box Elder also lies in Meade County.
The county is divided into eight townships: Dakota, Eagle, Union, Howard, Lakeside, Smithville, Upper Red Owl, and Elm Springs; plus three areas of unorganized territory: Belle Fourche-Cheyenne Valleys, North Meade, and Southwest Meade.
In 1960, the population of Meade County was 12,044. It grew to 16,618 in 1970 and then 20,717 in 1980. By 1990, the county’s population was 21,878 and 24,253 in 2010. But the county has had explosive growth in the past 10 years. The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Meade County Comprehensive Plan meetings
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at American Legion Post 311, 101 Pine St., Piedmont; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, North Haines Fire Hall, 1290 County Rd., Rapid City; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Central Meade School, 19625 Ball Field Dr., Union Center; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, Faith Community Center, 204 N. Main St., Faith.
MORE: If you can’t attend one of the meetings, you may fill out a Meade County Comprehensive Plan survey at www.meadecountycomplplan.com/survey, or get a paper copy at the Meade County Erskine Building Equalization and Planning Department. The last day to complete the survey is June 10.
