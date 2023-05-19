STURGIS — Meade County Commissioners are getting tired of missed deadlines for malt beverage license.
During their May 9 meeting, commissioners approved the licenses that had been submitted, but they agreed to extend a public hearing until their next meeting for three companies that still had not yet submitted their applications. Lisa Fischer, from the auditor’s office said she sent letters to all license holders last March with a deadline to submit renewal applications before the May 9 meeting. Park Bench Management LLC, The Busted Nut LLC, and Family Dollar Stores of SD LLC did not get their renewal applications in on time. Fischer said she had communicated with Family Dollar representatives, who reported that they were waiting for a check to be sent for the fee. She was unable to contact the other two businesses, despite several attempts.
“There are some I have to continually call,” Fischer said. “I’ve tried to call each of them three times. One voicemail is full, and for the other I get an automated message that says this person is not accepting calls.”
“I can understand if we do a form letter that says this is a reminder,” Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said. “But trying to hunt people down is ridiculous.”
“If these businesses can’t get it in on time, I don’t feel guilty to say you don’t have a wine and beer license this year,” Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said.
The state of South Dakota has a set deadline of June 30 for all malt beverage license renewals.
Commissioners agreed to approve the applications that were submitted May 9, and continue the hearing for the other three renewals to their next meeting, May 23. Approved licenses included Bear Butte Creek Campground; Bear Butte Gardens; Black Hawk Oil, Inc.; Black Hawk Oil Inc. Godfathers Express; Black Hills Camping, LLC; Black Hills Dragway; Brian K. Wendt Elk Ridge; Buffalo Chip Campground, LLC; Cimarron Casino, Inc.; Creekside Campground, LLC; Dave Wise After the Ride Campground; Dixie Feed & Holding, LLC; Dolgen Midwest LLC, Dollar General; Dragpipe Saloon, LLC; Eagles Landing Campground; ECM Parks and Recreation, Inc.; Exit 37 Group, Bulldog Creek Campground; Full Throttle Saloon and Campground, LLC; Generations Weddings and Events Corp.; Genesis Ent. LLC, Elk Creek Resort; Glencoe Management LLC; High Goat Inc.; Iron Horse Campground, LLC; Jackpine Gypsies Motorcyle Club Inc.; Jean Wise/The Barn; Katmandu Enterprises; Kickstands, LLC; Lamphere Ranch Campground LLC; Nellies Mercantile and Saloon; No Name City Resort; Rock Valley Gardens and Venues, Inc.; Shade Valley, Inc.; South Dakota Venture, Inc.; Sturgis View LLC; Suzie’s Camp; The Farmhouse Barn, LLC; The Garage Sports Bar; and Tilford Gulch Campground.
