Meade County Commission schedules hearing on redistricting map

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has set a hearing for first reading of a resolution to set new commission district boundaries.
The hearing will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The new redistricting map must be approved by Feb. 22.
At the Dec. 21 meeting of the commission, Chairman Ted Seaman told fellow commissioners he was not happy with the way the map was drawn.
“I’m still not very excited about it,” Seaman said Tuesday.
A new map was presented at the commission’s meeting on Jan. 11 in which a precinct, which encompassed areas around Seaman’s Piedmont-area home, was added back into his district.
“I told them I would live with the rest of it. They had put a lot of work into it. I didn’t want to make them totally redo it again,” he said.
Seaman said he won’t be voting in favor of the new map. He also said he didn’t want to give people the impression that he didn’t want to serve all the people of Meade County. He added that he still has concerns that the new configuration takes away portions of his district.
“I got a few of the Piedmont residents back, so I was thankful for that,” he said.
The populations of the districts in the new map are:
District No. 1 – 6,011. This district includes most of Meade County east of Sturgis and north of Interstate 90. It also includes a sliver of areas adjacent the Sturgis city limits. The current District No. 1 commissioner is Rod Bradley.
District No. 2 – 5,978. This district includes nearly all of the city of Sturgis. The current commissioner for District No. 2 is Doreen Creed.
District No. 3 – 5,460. This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 3 is Talbot Wieczorek.
District No. 4 – 6,480. This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 4 is Commission Chairman Ted Seaman.
District No. 5 – 5,925. This district is north of Interstate 90 near Rapid City it includes areas along Haines Avenue, Elk Vale Road and Box Elder. The current commissioner for District No. 5 is Rich Liggett.
Every year after the census is completed, the South Dakota Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw its legislative district boundaries to accommodate shifts in population and ensure equal representation to all South Dakotans. These new boundaries are then implemented across South Dakota for the next 10 years.
The redistricting also applies to counties and cities within South Dakota.
The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852, up from 24,195 in 2000 – a 17.4% increase. That translated to about 4,839 people per commissioner district in 2000.
With the new population numbers, the county is looking at a distribution of about 5,970 people in each of the five commission districts.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.