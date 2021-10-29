Meade County Commission hears update on transportation plan

STURGIS – Meade County is in the process of updating its master transportation plan given that the county continues to see substantial population growth.
Steve Grabill, with KLJ engineering of Rapid City, said KLJ was selected by Meade County and the South Dakota Department of Transportation to update the county’s plan. Grabill said Tuesday at the Meade County Commission meeting that the engineering firm and county are in the preliminary stages of the study mainly gathering data, analysis and issues identification.
The plan will provide a 20-year long range transportation plan for county and is being updated because of sizeable growth happening in Meade County, Grabill said. The county had the second fastest population growth among South Dakota counties between 2010 and 2020. According to the 2020 Census, population grew by 4,418 – or 17.4% - during last decade.
Within the study, KLJ took a look at some of the larger subdivisions that are beginning to spring up around the county and how that will impact transportation, especially along the I-90 corridor south of Sturgis, Grabill said.
KLJ hosted two public meetings in September, one in Piedmont and another in Sturgis, to gather public comment on the plan.
The Piedmont meeting brought in a large group of concerned citizens who wanted to address a large development being planned in the Summerset area.
“Their concern was that they have a road district for Quall Road that is really intended just to handle the traffic that is there today. They are very concerned that this (the new subdivision) is going to overwhelm that road,” Grabill said.
He told the board that Quall Road is a very narrow high-access corridor that was really never designed to handle the traffic it will carry. Citizens at the Piedmont meeting told KLJ they want the county to take a more pro-active approach to planning for increased traffic along the corridor.
At the second meeting held in Sturgis there were only a handful of participants and those individuals wanted to talk about Fort Meade Way.
“I heard numbers that during the Rally there were over 70,000 vehicles on that gravel road,” Grabill said.
Grabill said he had spoken to county staff about ways to improve the road and maybe see it paved.
“I think that was the desire from the people that came to talk about Fort Meade Way,” he said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked Grabill at what point does it become the responsibility of the state to take on projects, such as Fort Meade Way, to upgrade them to accommodate a crush of out-of-state traffic.
“The state gets tax dollars - sales tax and gas tax – for all these vehicles coming in, and we get nothing but court costs and a little income from property taxes,” he said. “As a commission, that is the problem we face. We simply don’t get the revenues to have the money to upgrade these roads the way we would like.”
Grabill said some at the meeting asked if Fort Meade Way could become a state highway.
“There needs to be some coordination with the state DOT about the future of this road,” Grabill said of Fort Meade Way.
“We ask the state to get involved and they don’t get involved,” Seaman said. “They should have taken the lead on that bypass and unfortunately they didn’t. We’re stuck with maintenance on Fort Meade Way, and I don’t see where the revenues are going to come to build it the way it should have been built.”
Grabill suggested beginning conversations with the state to see if there is a collaborative way forward on Fort Meade Way.
Mention of working with the state on Fort Mead Way set the commission off in a heated discussion about trying to get the state of South Dakota to take over the responsibility and maintenance of New Underwood Road.
“Before we try to get the state to take over Fort Meade Way, we need to get them to take over New Underwood,” commissioner Doreen Creed said.
Seaman said research shows that Meade County has invested more than $18 million on New Underwood Road over the last 20 years.
“We have a lot of state traffic using that road, and we haven’t gotten state funding for it. We’ve had very little success on getting the state to move on anything,” Seaman said.
Preliminary information contained in the study show that the highest traffic levels are on county roads surrounding the I-90 corridor in southwest Meade County.
Interestingly, one of the highest traffic counts on a gravel road was Avalanche Road which runs parallel to the Interstate just past the Runnings store. That road leads to the city dump, but new subdivisions are planned in the area in the near future.
The highest volumes of traffic surround Interstate 90 including Elk Creek Road and Stagestop Road. Some north-south connections have higher volumes, including segments of Erickson Ranch Road and North Haines Avenue.
Grabill said the plan update responds to changing conditions within Meade County which may affect traffic volumes and patterns. These conditions include growing development, need for additional regional connectivity, and the desire to better accommodate bicycle and pedestrian travel, among others.
The plan will establish a set of goals and project recommendations which address current and future needs, he said.
A draft plan is scheduled to be completed in April with the final plan done in June. You can find the plan online at https://Meadecounty.transportationplan.net
