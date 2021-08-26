Meade County Commission discusses apportionment mistake

STURGIS — Meade County Auditor Kevin Forrester said he is owning up to a mistake made by his office in which five school district were overpaid apportionment money last month.
Forrester told Meade County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that four of the districts had returned the overpayment, but the Meade School Board voted to wait on the repayment.
The school board voted at their August meeting last week to ask the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit to review the incident and verify that the error was indeed an overpayment of apportionment money.
“I’m not sure how to move forward on this. We do have options,” Forrester said.
He said the county auditor’s office only has to apportion fines, collected from traffic fines and fines imposed at the Tilford Weigh Station on Interstate 90, twice a year. By law, the county would not have to make any payments to the Meade School District until January. Those payments traditionally had been made monthly.
The Meade School District was to have received $26,576.74 in apportionment money for June. But, instead, the county auditor’s office deposited $105,578.57 into the school district’s account – an overpayment of $79,001.83.
“I can’t really say anything more than that a mistake was made and we owned it, and we’re moving forward,” Forrester said.
Commission member Talbot Wieczorek said mistakes are going to happen and that he appreciates Forrester stepping up and owning it.
“Just figure out what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “Don’t beat yourself up over it. People make mistakes.”
Wieczorek said he also didn’t believe the county should go through any audit process earlier than the South Dakota Department of Legislative Audit’s planned audit in the coming year as was requested by the school board.
“If the Meade School District is not comfortable refunding that money and we are going to have to offset in January then we’re going to have to offset in January,” Wieczorek said. “If they need the money that bad. I don’t see it’s worth the fight.”
Meade School Board member Charlie Wheeler said last week he was told the deposit from the county came on July 23 when by state statute apportionments are to be paid by the 20th day of the month.
Wheeler, who appeared at the county commission meeting Tuesday, said he had spoken with Forrester since that time and learned that the deposit had been made on time.
“My (initial) interpretation was that it was three days late, but with him showing me that it was deposited on the correct day, I want to apologize to Kevin for making that comment when it was not correct,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he also would make a statement at the next school board meeting letting his fellow board members know that he was in error concerning the deposit.
The school board would be happy to repay the overpayment once an accounting by Legislative Audit is done, Wheeler said.
“It has nothing to do with the district needing the money,” he said.
