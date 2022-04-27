Meade County Commission asked to halt shooting range project

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has little recourse to stop a shooting range planned on land north of Rapid City in Meade County.
Because Meade County does not have zoning, it could be difficult to outright bar the developers from placing a shooting range on the proposed location, Meade County Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek told concerned citizens at a commission meeting earlier this month.
“I think we might have some regulatory power that we can invoke if we get an ordinance in place,” he said.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said Meade County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad told commissioners he didn’t believe there was any way to prohibit the range from being built.
Matt Kammerer, who owns property near the proposed shooting range, said he has been told there is state law which allows regulating the location and construction of sport shooting ranges.
“If the county commission does not think this is a good spot, they can vote on the location and shut this down,” Kammerer said. “Or, if they don’t like the construction of it where they are trying to build across a section line that is part of the construction deal, they can vote on it and shut it down.”
But Chleborad said, the shooting range, being proposed by the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department, is already far enough along in the planning process that if the county did pass an ordinance regulating shooting ranges, they would be exempt.
“He doesn’t really believe we can pass a law to stop it,” Seaman said.
The proposed complex is to be located on Elk Vale Road about 10 miles north of its intersection with Interstate 90 and the Flying J truck stop.
The landowners worry about noise, increased traffic and the potential for lead contamination in waterways that run through the 400-acre property that is to be transformed into a $12 million shooting range.
The developers may ask for the relocation of a section line along the property, which concerns Wieczorek.
“We still haven’t seen a map or a design for that. When we see, I’ll make sure you guys see it because it has to be noticed and I am kind of a stickler on those section lines. I don’t like vacating section lines,” he said.
The ranchers were concerned that maybe the commission has been meeting with the GF&P behind closed doors. Wieczorek said that is simply not true.
“I want to be an open book on this thing because I want everybody to have the input.
I do believe a shooting range is needed. Whether this is the right spot, I have some real questions,” he said.
Seaman said he, too, has concerns.
“It kinda looks like there has been heavy-handed tactics to try to get it in there,” he said. “I personally wish that Game, Fish, & Parks would build that somewhere else.”
Seaman said as he understood, GF&P initially had another location where the shooting range could have been developed.
“I don’t know why they can’t find a location where they are welcome instead of trying to move into a neighborhood where they’re not welcome,” he said.
Adjacent landowner Tyler Woods said a federal cultural study has revealed that there are five Native American cultural sites on the property.
“And they did not notify the Native American tribes like they are supposed to. We have gotten feedback from the tribes are not very happy with the situation of those cultural sites,” he said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said he has been in contact with GF&P officials, but the only discussions he has had recently pertain to road permits for approaches onto the property.
The county has discussed a road agreement with the developers, but has not formalized anything to date, Liggett said.
“There’s no signed agreements on anything,” he said.
