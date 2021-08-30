Meade County Commission approves road plan

STURGIS — Meade County has approved its five-year road and bridge project plan.
The plan prioritizes projects for 2022 through 2026 throughout Meade County.
Topping the list is a bridge 3.2 miles north of the Pennington County line on New Underwood Road over Elk Creek. The county plans to do an epoxy chip-seal on the bridge at a cost of $163,000. The project is for structure preservation and the brunt is paid for through a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) from the state.
Only projects that are eligible for BIG grants or Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) money from state or federal sources are placed on the county’s list.
The list must annually be updated with the South Dakota Department of Transportation. All projects listed are tentative.
Following is a list of projects for 2022:
• Structure No. 47-378-444, 5 mile East of Hereford, epoxy/chip seal, $343,000.
• Avalanche Road from Lazelle Street to Alder Place, 2022, chip-seal, $32,000
• Whitewood Service Road from Sturgis city limits to Lawrence County line, 2022, chip-seal, $32,000
• Blucksberg Road from the service road near I-90 to the Blucksberg entrance, 2022, chip-seal, $32,000
• Pleasant Valley Road from service road to I-90, 2022, chip-seal, $64,000
• Stage Stop Road from I-90 to end of asphalt, 2022, chip-seal, $32,000
• Anderson Road from service road to end of asphalt, 2022, chip-seal, $32,000
• Peaceful Pines West of I-90, from the Service Road to end of asphalt, chip-seal, $72,000
• West Elm and Seaire Street, Black Hawk, $64,000
• Vanocker Canyon Road from Sturgis city limits to Lawrence County line, chip-seal, $448,000
•Elk Vale Road, chip-seal, $192,000
• Alkali Road from Fort Meade Way east five miles to Titan Road, chip-seal, $192,000
• North Haines Avenue from Pennington County line 6.12 mi. north to Elk Creek Road, PE engineering, $500,000
