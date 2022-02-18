Meade County Commission approves redistricting map

STURGIS — The Meade Commission has approved a resolution to change the boundaries of the Meade County commissioner districts.
At its meeting Feb. 8, the commission held a hearing on the matter and heard from a candidate for commission in District 1.
Glen Haines, who also serves as mayor of Faith, told commissioners he believes the county should look at adding some at-large positions to the commission.
Haines said he believes the area being represented as District 1 is too big for one commissioner to represent. He reminded the commissioners that District 1 in Meade County encompasses about 80% of the land mass in the county, but only has one representative to the commission.
He said he is not in favor of having someone from Sturgis able to represent most of the land mass of the county. Current Meade County Commissioner Rod Bradley lives on the outskirts of Sturgis, but within the boundaries of District 1.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman reminded Haines that the makeup of the districts is based on population.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said the commission has not choice on changing the boundaries. She said federal law dictates that following a Census, government entities must redistrict to reflect population changes.
Haines explained that he had taken out a petition to run for the commission position representing District 1 as of Jan. 1.
“Then, a month later we are going to change the boundaries,” he said.
Haines wondered if the boundaries are changed do his petitions become invalid.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said Haines’ petition would remain valid because he still lives in District 1. The only change would be if Haines had collected signatures in an area that had been in District 1 but was changed when the boundaries were reconfigured.
“I have the same problem because my district boundaries have changed drastically,” Wieczorek said. “I’m only trying to collect signatures based on the proposed map.”
Haines then asked why the reconfiguration wasn’t done before petitions could be taken out.
“In Faith, we had our redistricting done before our petitions even came out,” he said. “Why is this process this far down the road?”
Ken Chleborad explained that county staff had been working on the maps and there had been public discussion on the matter prior to the Feb. 8 meeting. State law requires that redistricting maps be adopted by the county commission in February, he said.
It’s true that petitions can be taken out beginning in January, Chleborad said.
“It’s just unfortunate that there can be changes and some signatures that are gathered can be invalidated based on the change of boundaries. You just need to be careful that you have enough signatures, and they are all in the right area,” he said.
The vote to approve the redistricting maps was 4-1 with commissioners Wieczorek, Bradley, Creed and Rich Liggett voted in favor and Seaman voting against.
Auditor Helen Hall Jensen, Director of Equalization Rhea Crane, and Deputy Director of Planning Bill Rich worked on the new redistricting map. They noted that the new districts were intended to take into consideration the legislative and precinct boundaries, population, and geographic boundaries that would be easy to describe.
The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852, up from 24,195 in 2000 – a 17.4% increase. That translated to about 4,839 people per commissioner district in 2000.
With the new population numbers, the county is looking at a distribution of about 5,970 people in each of the five commission districts.
The populations of the districts with the 2020 census numbers are:
District No. 1 – 6,011. This district includes most of Meade County east of Sturgis and north of Interstate 90. It also includes a sliver of areas adjacent the Sturgis city limits. The current District No. 1 commissioner is Rod Bradley.
District No. 2 – 5,978. This district includes nearly all of the city of Sturgis. The current commissioner for District No. 2 is Doreen Creed.
District No. 3 – 5,460. This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 3 is Talbot Wieczorek.
District No. 4 – 6,480. This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 4 is Commission Chairman Ted Seaman.
District No. 5 – 5,925. This district is north of Interstate 90 near Rapid City it includes areas along Haines Avenue, Elk Vale Road and Box Elder. The current commissioner for District No. 5 is Rich Liggett.
Also at the meeting, the commission unanimously passed a Resolution to change some precinct boundaries. And, three new precincts were added in the Piedmont area to help eliminate voting lines.
You can find the new commission district map here: tinyurl.com/CDMAP021822
And you can find the new precinct map here: tinyurl.com/RVDMAP021822
