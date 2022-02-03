Meade County close to processing tax bills

STURGIS — Meade County hopes to have a glitch in its property tax billing program fixed today.
Because of the glitch, the Meade County Treasurer’s office has been unable to process payments on 2021 taxes payable in 2022. It also had halted the processing of new plats.
Meade County Commissioner Rod Bradley, the liaison to the auditor’s office, said Wednesday afternoon that he believes the problem has been remedied and the auditor would run the program today generating the new tax bills.
“We’re confident that it will work. All signs point to roll over first thing Thursday morning,” Bradley said.
The fix seemed to have worked.
“Taxes are rolled,” Auditor Helen Hall Jensen said just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Property taxpayers in Meade County would receive their new tax bills within the coming weeks, he said.
Former Auditor Kevin Forrester, who serves as the county’s director of facilities and IT, advised the Meade County Commission about the glitch at its meeting on Jan. 25.
He said that in the roll-over from the accessor to the auditor, somewhere in the last several months, there was an $800,000 discrepancy in property values which had to do with one taxing district.
“We’ve put hundreds of hours into this and we’re continuing to push hard on this. Unless it balances, we can’t move on with the procedure. It won’t flow through,” Forrester said of processing the tax bills.
The discrepancy did not become apparent until the levies were approved by the state, he said.
“It’s not allowing us to roll-over to the treasurer’s office,” Forrester said.
But, by the end of the meeting, the auditor’s office seemed to have a handle on the problem.
On Wednesday, Meade County Treasurer Robin Shrake said the discrepancy was down to just $300.
“We have been taking in advance taxes,” she said.
What the treasurer’s office was doing was that if someone wanted to pay their 2021 taxes, they provide them with estimated calculation of the taxes. The property taxpayer then had to sign a form stating that if they overpaid, they would be paid back and if they underpaid then they were responsible for paying the difference.
“What we are doing is taking last year’s levies with this year’s equalization value on it,” Shrake said.
The treasurer also has been unable to process plats because in order to record a plat, the property taxes must be current on the property.
At the meeting on Jan. 25, Bradley said he had heard from several people who were waiting on plats to be approved by the county, including five in the city of Sturgis.
“If the commission is OK with it, we do have an avenue or ability to take a payment on the plat and get the transactions going,” Bradley said.
He then explained the same process as taking property tax payments whereby the applicant is provided with an estimated calculation of the taxes.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek favored the process saying if most of the other numbers, except those in the one taxing district, are correct then the county shouldn’t hold up plats with the issue is fixed.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said the late tax bills are not just a Meade County problem. She said several counties have not posted taxes, and even Minnehaha County, the largest in the state, is waiting on getting data back from the state Department of Revenue.
“We are not the lone county,” she said.
The delay has come because the Department of Revenue has had massive turnover of staff, Creed said.
“There’s only one person at the helm doing this for all the counties,” she said.
Bradley said even though this is a challenging situation for the state, Wendy Semmler, director of the Property Tax Division for the South Dakota Department of Revenue, has been very helpful.
“They’re in a tough situation. We’re gonna all get through this. I just want everybody to know that Meade County can’t work on this any harder than we’re working on it right now,” Bradley said. “We’ve thrown all the resources at it that we can to get this thing to the end point.”
