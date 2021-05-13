Meade County auditor resigns

STURGIS — In an emotional statement at the start of the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday, Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer tendered her resignation.
Fighting back tears, Schieffer said it had been a great honor to serve on behalf of the citizens of Meade County.
“I have worked hard over the past 28 years to live up to the expectations that you, the people of Meade County, have elected me to do,” she said.
Schieffer said it was with great difficulty that she announced her resignation effective May 31, but gave no other explanation for her departure.
She thanked the people of Meade County for their confidence in her.
“I am so ever grateful for the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Schieffer then told the commissioners that they should ask the state Department of Legislative Audit to come in and do a complete audit for the years of 2019 and 2020 under terms of the previous treasurer and herself.
Meade County Commission member Doreen Creed said following Schieffer’s statement that she hoped Schieffer would reconsider her resignation.
Former Meade County Treasurer Susan Boadwine submitted her letter of resignation at the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday, March 23, with her resignation effective May 1.
With two top officials resigning in succession, Commission Chairman Ted Seaman was asked following the meeting if there was some concern about unrest within the county government ranks.
“I’m sorry to see her go. I understand she has another job,” he said.
And as for Boadwine, Seaman said she was of retirement age and was encouraged to do so by her children.
Seaman also said that seeking an audit for the departments is standard procedure.
In January, the commission voted to move some of the duties of the auditor’s office to the county’s Human Resources/Commission office.
They approved a new job description for a financial technician moving the accounts payable duties from the auditor’s office. That person was hired and introduced to the commission in March. HR/Commissioner Assistant Jerry Derr informed the board at that time that the new hire had been working on using new software to get some reporting capabilities to look better.
The auditor’s office did have two full time and one half-time employee before the accounts payable position was moved to HR. Since that time, another full time employee has left, leaving just Schieffer and a part-time employee to shoulder the work of the office.
