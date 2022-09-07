Meade County audit shows notable findings

STURGIS — Although there were no material weaknesses or deficiencies cited in the annual audit of Meade County, there were some notable findings by the state’s Department of Legislative Audit.
Allen Schaefer, auditor-in-charge, said the county has no formal procedure of reporting fraud and also has inadequate internal accounting controls.
Specifically, Schaefer noted that there is no formal procedure in place for the reporting of suspected fraud and abuse between employees and the management or the governing board.
“We just feel that the board should be aware of and that some action should be taken,” he said of the fraud issue. “We recommend a procedure be adopted so the employees know what procedure they need to follow to report any suspected fraud or abuse within the county. If you have a written policy, then at least the employees know what the chain of command is.”
Schaefer also said internal accounting controls were inadequate to ensure the custodial fund subsidiary records were reconciled to the general ledger balances. No reconciliations had been completed on the statewide 24/7 program and the flex plan (medical) funds; Schaefer wrote in his report.
He also noted that reconciliations of the taxing entity fund, motor vehicle fund and advance tax fund were not consistently done.
“We recommend all appropriate reconciliations be completed,” he said.
And because internal accounting controls over financial reporting for the years of 2019 and 2020 were inadequate, inaccurate information was presented to users of the annual financial reports, Schaefer said.
“We recommend that the financial statements be properly presented,” he wrote.
The county was made aware of a material violation of law in the audit report.
Schaefer said the county’s unassigned fund balance of the general fund exceeded the 40% allowed by state law by approximately $842,000 as of Dec. 31, 2020.
At that time, the county’s unassigned fund balance was $6,277,603.15. At that point, the county’s 2021 general fund appropriations totaled $13,588,932. That meant the county’s allowable fund balance could only be $5,435,572.80.
The auditor’s recommendation was to comply with state law and lower the fund balance.
“You need to watch that every year. If you’re getting close to that 40%, then you have the opportunity to assign it to something,” he said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked Schaefer if the county could put those monies into a fund for capital improvements.
“It should be for a specific purpose,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer also noted that the miles of maintained county secondary roads used to apportion the various motor vehicle funds shared with organized townships were not updated to reflect the current number of maintained county secondary roads as required by state law.
“We recommend the County Auditor contact the County Highway Department each year and get a listing showing the number of miles of secondary roads maintained and use that in their allocations and retain the support for the percentages calculated,” he wrote.
Also, the townships are not submitting yearly maps showing the roads and the number of miles of those roads maintained by the township as required by state law.
“We recommend the County Commission support the auditor with their efforts of getting updated maps from the organized townships and the county auditor retain the support for the percentages calculated. We recommend when the new percentages are calculated each year, the support be retained,” he wrote.
