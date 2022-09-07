Meade County audit shows notable findings

Allen Schaefer, with Legislative Audit, speaks to Meade County commissioners at their meeting Aug. 23 about audit findings. Pioneer photo by Deb Holland

STURGIS — Although there were no material weaknesses or deficiencies cited in the annual audit of Meade County, there were some notable findings by the state’s Department of Legislative Audit.

Allen Schaefer, auditor-in-charge, said the county has no formal procedure of reporting fraud and also has inadequate internal accounting controls.

