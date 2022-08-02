Meade County approves revamped discretionary formula

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has unanimously adopted a new discretionary formula resolution which continues the county’s tradition of providing a tax break on development in the county.
The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing a tax break on specifically classified structures for up to five years.
A county can implement the formula by passing a resolution. A city may also implement a discretionary formula for any or all property classifications defined in state law which are not adopted by the board of county commissioners.
The county needed to revamp its resolution because the South Dakota Legislature made some changes in state law affecting the county’s resolution.
The state has a baseline tax formula of 20-40-60-80-100 for new qualifying construction. This means that in the first year, the property owner pays taxes on 20% of the applicable structure’s value. In the second year, the property owner pays 40% of the applicable structure’s value and so forth, until the fifth and subsequent years where the property owner pays taxes on the full, or 100% of the assessed value.
Meade County offers a 0-0-0-0-0 formula, which means the development is tax free for the first five years.
Here are the properties that qualify under the new resolution passed by the commission:
• Any new industrial structure, including a power generation facility, or an addition to an existing structure, if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of $30,000 or more;
• Any new nonresidential agricultural structure, or any addition to an existing structure, if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of $10,000 or more;
• Any new commercial structure, or any addition to an existing structure, except a commercial residential structure as outlined in SDCL 10-6-137 (5) if the new structure or addition has a full and true value of $30,000 or more; and
* Any commercial, industrial, or nonresidential agricultural property which increases more than $10,000 in full and true value as a result of reconstruction or renovation of the structure.
If a governing board chooses to pass a discretionary formula that gives a larger tax break than the state’s baseline, the school district within the county must be made whole in terms of the state aid to education funding, requiring the county auditor to impose an additional levy on all properties within the school district for both the general and special education funds.
That means when the discretionary formula is implemented, a portion of the discretionary comes back and gets re-taxed against all other residents within the county.
In the 2021 assessment year for taxes paid in 2022, Meade County re-taxed other residents $156,042.28 in taxes lost to the Meade School District because of the discretionary formula. That included $122,794.61 in general fund taxes lost and $33,247.67 in special education taxes lost.
Meade County Equalization Director Rhea Crane explained that on ag land valued at $300,000 there would an additional tax of $11.40. On a $300,000 house, the additional tax amount would be $19.80. And on a $300,000 commercial property, the additional tax amount would be $36.30.
“I thought that information was very insightful,” Commissioner Doreen Creed told Crane.
Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said his concern continues to be that there is a portion of the tax that gets layered over the taxpayers because the county chooses not to charge any taxes for the first five years.
He encouraged the commission to have a more lengthy discussion about the discretionary formula in the future: specifically how bringing in a new business can contribute to paying back the overall tax burden of the county.
“Are we getting the bang for the buck?” Wieczorek said. “The question is what we gave them to reduce the taxes is that paying back in the long run? And, how long is that turnaround? Is it a good investment?”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.