Meade County approves revamped discretionary formula

Lots in the Garden Grove Development along Davenport Loop just off Pine View Drive in southwest Sturgis were developed under Meade County’s discretionary formula. Once the lots are sold, they go back on the tax rolls. Pioneer photo by Deb Holland

Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has unanimously adopted a new discretionary formula resolution which continues the county’s tradition of providing a tax break on development in the county.

The discretionary formula is a tax incentive tool that helps to promote economic development throughout South Dakota by providing a tax break on specifically classified structures for up to five years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.