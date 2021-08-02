Meade County approves provisional budget

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has approved a provisional 2022 budget of $18,900,654.
That figure does not include operational transfers and the county’s self-insurance account.
When compared to 2021’s approved budget of $19,975,362, the budget requests are a decrease of 5.4%.
Personnel is being calculated at current staffing levels with no cost of living, no step increases, no overtime, no insurance premium increases, and no additional longevity included, Commission Assistant/Human Resources Director Jerry Derr said in his report to the commission.
The county’s contingency fund has been preliminarily set at $250,000. The county’s contingency fund has a five-year average of expending approximately $93,000, and a two-year average of expending $168,000. He said overtime is anticipated to run between $130,000 and $145,000, and the funds are budgeted to pull from contingency if needed.
American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act money is still an unknown variable in the county budget, Derr said.
“Our counterparts in other counties say that the feds will have further guidance in mid- to late-August as to what expenses will be allowable,” he said. “Until more is known, we recommend setting aside discussions on the funding.”
Early estimates of revenues are still projected to be $18,121,953, Derr said. The calculation does not include growth or the consumer price index. CPI for 2022 is 1.2%, and unfactored growth is 2.12%, he said. CPI would amount to an additional $125,069 in revenue, and 2.12% growth would amount to an additional $220,955 in revenue - $346,024 in total.
Derr said that not counting growth or CPI, the shortfall between initial requests for expenditures and anticipated revenues leaves $778,701 to be applied as cash to balance the provisional budget - if the entire budget was expended.
The total personnel budget is anticipated to cost about $8,849,318. This is a reduction of $56,634.75 (-0.64%) from 2021’s approved budget, Derr said.
Currently the county has 113 full-time employees, 10 elected officials, 19 part-time employees, five short-term employees and 10 board members for a total of 157.
Derr said several departments have made requests for personnel changes. He said the changes would be evaluated and discussed at a later budget meeting, as the requests have not been calculated for budget impact or pay policy compliance.
Commissioners will review the provisional budget at a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The final adoption of the budget would come at the Sept. 28 meeting.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.