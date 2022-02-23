Meade County approves Nemo Road project

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission Tuesday approved the letting of bids for a road project hoped to make a portion of Nemo Road safer for travel.
The project will help smooth out a curve on Nemo Road located in southwest Meade County along its border with Pennington County.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation will pay the brunt of (90%) of the $1.7 million project through federal funds while Meade and Pennington counties will each pay a portion of the remainder. Meade County Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles said Meade County’s portion is about $55,000.
The Meade County Commission unanimously approved the letting authorization for the Nemo Road horizontal curve road project as well as approving the moving or adjusting of utilities lying in the path of the construction zone.
Broyles explained that the radius of the curve to be improved upon on Nemo Road isn’t consistent.
‘It’s a horizontal curve project. I can appreciate this because I ride a lot of motorcycle, but when you’re on a curve you’re at a constant radius and it’s nice and easy,” Broyles said.
But with the curve in question the radius is sharp and then it flattens out and then gets sharp again, he said.
“They are just trying to get that horizontal curve consistent through the turn,” Broyles said. “It’s a safety issue. They have had a lot of accidents up there over the years.”
The proposed alignment would remove the two curves with the short tangent between them. Construction is supposed to start this summer and be completed by the end of the year.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.