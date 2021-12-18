Meade County approves medical marijuana dispensary license

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission approved a medical cannabis dispensary license Tuesday, but not before hearing from a second applicant – Rod Woodruff - asking to be considered for the license.
The county unanimously passed a Resolution on Issuance of New Medical Cannabis Establishment Licenses on Sept. 15. It states that all applications for a medical cannabis establishment license should be received at the office of the Meade County Auditor by 5 p.m. 15 days after Oct. 4, 2021, or the date the State of South Dakota begins accepting applications, whichever occurs later to be considered by the county for the license.
Meade County approved a revised medical marijuana ordinance in July of this year. It did not specify a deadline for applications for the dispensary license. It does say, however, the commissioners shall consider all qualified applications in the order they were received, and that no local licenses may be issued after the available new local license has been awarded by the commissioners.
Meade County’s medical cannabis dispensary license fee is $125,000.
The Meade County Commission, at its Oct. 26 meeting, approved a county application form for medical marijuana establishments. The county began accepting applications that day.
Puffy’s LLC. submitted their application for a medical cannabis dispensary license which was received in the Meade County Auditor’s office on Nov. 3. But on Tuesday, the commission was asked to consider holding off on awarding the license to Puffy’s LLC because Rod Woodruff had also submitted an application for a medical cannabis dispensary license. Attorney Roger Tellinghuisen, who said he represented West River Botanicals LLC, said he was not at the meeting to oppose Puffy’s LLC’s application, but to ask the commission to hold off until the application of his client, Rod Woodruff, could be considered.
“The question might well be asked, ‘did you miss a deadline?’ My only response is ‘I’m not sure what that deadline was.’” he said.
Tellinghuisen said the ordinance is “ambiguous at best” concerning whether or not there is a cutoff date when applications won’t be received or accepted any longer.
“My client is a worthwhile candidate for this one dispensary license that Meade County is going to issue. We’d like to have a fair opportunity for the commissions to review that application and stand it up against Puffy’s LLC,” Tellinghuisen said.
The commission instead voted unanimously to approve the medical cannabis dispensary license for Puffy’s LLC.
Tellinghuisen then asked the commission to give fair consideration to other applications received and weigh them on their merits.
“I ask you to keep our application on file, review it and in the event that Puffy’s LLC, for whatever reason, does not follow through and open their dispensary, or they don’t qualify for the state license … then we’d like to be in second position,” he said.
Woodruff said later he wasn’t sure what his next step might be concerning the dispensary license.
Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad said the county could, if they decided to, amend their medical cannabis ordinance and increase the number of dispensary licenses it would issue.
Kittrick Jeffries representing Puffy’s LLC. spoke to commissioners Tuesday prior to Puffy’s medical cannabis dispensary license application consideration and thanked the commissioners and all involved for making medical cannabis happen in Meade County.
Meade County Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek countered: “It’s nice of you to state that we’re making it happen, but we pretty much had a gun to our head that we had to make it happen. It’s not something I wanted to do. It’s something I felt I had a duty to do because of how the law was changed.”
Wieczorek wanted Jefferies to clarify the legal description for the location of Puffy’s dispensary which is planned for the old KBHB radio building near the intersection of Highways 79 and 34.
“There are three legal lot descriptions here which is pretty expansive … I’m a little concerned that it becomes a pavilion kinda party as opposed to a dispensary,” Wieczorek said.
Jeffries explained that the building would be used for the dispensary. Another lot would be used for parking, and the third lot is the ingress and egress of the property.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.