Meade County approves malt beverage, wine licenses

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission approved malt beverage and wine license renewals and transfers at its meeting Tuesday.
Before the approval vote, Nancy Hilding, president of the Prairie Hills Audubon Society, objected to the renewal of malt beverage and wine license holders in proximity to Bear Butte.
She specifically noted Full Throttle/Pappy Hoel, Buffalo Chip, Lamphere Ranch Campground, Glencoe No. 1 and No. 2, Iron Horse, Bear Butte Creek Campground, Black Hills Dragway, and Dragpipe Saloon.
Hilding said later she meant to include all those near Bear Butte and may have failed to name all up for renewal. Her concern is that Bear Butte State Park is a National Historic Landmark, and is a protected area that is a shrine for more than 60 tribes.
Those renewed included: Bear Butte Creek Campground, Mary Brandner, 13174 SD Hwy. 34, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Black Hawk Oil, Inc., (#1) 7215 Black Hawk Road, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Black Hawk Oil, Inc. Godfathers Express – (#2) 7215 Black Hawk Road Suite #2, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Black Hills Camping, LLC., Hog Heaven Campground, 4000 Short Track Road, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Black Hills Dragway, LLC., 20523 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Brian K. Wendt, Elk Ridge, 14433 Edgewood Pl., Piedmont, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Buffalo Chip Campground, LLC., 20622 Fort Meade Way, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Buffalo Chip Campground, LLC., 20622 Fort Meade Way, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine: Cimarron Casino Inc., Royal Casino Too, 5610 Peaceful Pines Road Suite 2, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Cimarron Casino Inc., (Unit B), 7410 Black Hawk Rd., Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Creekside Campground LLC., 20538 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Dave Wise, After the Ride Campground, 13121 Lincoln Tarken Lane, Piedmont, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Dixie Feed & Holding, LLC., 13018 Hwy. 79, Vale, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Dolgen Midwest, LLC, Dollar General, 6613 Black Hawk Rd, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Dragpipe Saloon LLC, 19967 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage & South Dakota Farm Wine; Eagles Landing Campground LLC., 2881 Avalanche Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; ECM Parks & Recreation, Inc., Rush No More RV Park and Campground, 21137 Brimstone Place, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Exit 37 Group, Bulldog Creek Campground, 21120 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Family Dollar Stores of SD, LLC, 7519 Sturgis Rd., Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Full Throttle Saloon & Campground LLC., 19950 SD Hwy. 79, Vale, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Generations Weddings and Events Corp., 7775 Palmer Ln., Rapid City, SD, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Genesis Ent. LLC, Elk Creek Resort, 8220 Elk Creek Rd. Piedmont, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Glencoe Management, LLC, 20555 Glencoe Dr., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Glencoe Management LLC, 20555 Glencoe Dr., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; High Goat Inc., 6109 N. Hwy. 79, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Iron Horse Campground LLC., 20446 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Jackpine Gypsies Motorcycle Club Inc., 1216 Short Track Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Jean Wise/The Barn, 16220 Spring Valley Rd., Piedmont, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Katmandu Enterprises, LLC, Katmandu Campground, 12927 Katmandu Ln., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Kickstands, LLC., 13014 Pleasant Valley Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Lamphere Ranch Campground LLC, 13010 Lamphere Ranch Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Michelle Grosek/Bear Butte Gardens, LLC, 20445 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage & South Dakota Farm Wine; Nellie’s Mercantile & Saloon LLC., 17500 Hwy. 34, Enning, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; No Name City Resort LLC, 20899 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Park Bench Management LLC, 7900 Black Hawk Rd. Suite #1, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Rock Valley Gardens & Venues, Inc., 7575 N. Haines Ave., Rapid City, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Shade Valley, Inc., 20158 137th Pl., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; South Dakota Venture, Inc., Ride and Rest Campground, 20494 Hwy. 79, Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Sturgis View LLC., Sturgis View Campground, 20497 Avalance Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Suzie’s Camp, 20983 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; The Farmhouse Barn LLC, 21305 Harp Rd., Sturgis, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage & South Dakota Farm Wine; The Garage Sports Bar, 8000 Black Hawk Rd. Suite #1, Black Hawk, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine; Tilford Gulch Campground LLC., 21489 Sturgis Rd, Piedmont, On-Off Sale Malt Beverage/On-Off Sale South Dakota Farm Wine;
Also approved was the transfer of an On-Off Sale Malt Beverage & South Dakota Farm Wine license from Spur Enterprises, LLC to Black Hills Proprietors, 2305 Elk Creek Road.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.