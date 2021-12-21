Meade County approves liquor license renewals

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission approved 17 liquor license renewals for 2022 at their meeting on Dec. 14.
The commission deferred the renewal of eight licenses due to incomplete applications. They plan to act on those renewals at their meeting Dec. 21.
Those deferred include BJ’s Black Hawk, Black Hawk Bar and Grill, Bulldog Creek Campground, Family Dollar, Garage Sports Bar, Generations Weddings, Kickstands, and the Farmhouse Barn.
Those renewed included:
After the Ride Campground, Piedmont, retail on-off sale wine and cider;
Buffalo Chip Campground LLC., Sturgis, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale, retail on-off sale wine and cider; Dixie Feed & Holding LLC, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale; Dollar General Store, Black Hawk, retail on-off sale wine and cider; Elk Creek Resort, Piedmont, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale; Full Throttle Saloon and Campground, LLC. Sturgis, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale; Glencoe Management LLC, Sturgis retail on-sale liquor w/Sunday sales; Glencoe Management LLC, Sturgis, retail on-sale liquor w/Sunday sales (Lot B); High Goat INC, Black Hawk, retail on-sale liquor w/Sunday sales, package off-sale liquor; Hog Heaven Campground, Sturgis, retail on-off wine and cider; Howes Store LLC., Howes, package off-sale liquor;
Nellie’s Mercantile and Saloon, LLC., Enning, retail on-off sale wine and cider, package off-sale liquor; No Name City Resort, LLC., Sturgis, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale; Rush No More RV Park and Campground, Sturgis retail on-off sale wine and cider; Shade Valley Camp Resort Inc, Sturgis, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale, retail on-off sale wine and cider; Shootingstar, Black Hawk, retail on-sale liquor w/Sunday sales; and The Barn, Piedmont, retail on-sale liquor, Sunday on-sale.
