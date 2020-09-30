Meade County adopts 2021 budget

STURGIS — Meade County has adopted its 2021 budget which includes a 1.7% cost of living wage increase for all county employees.
The county has budgeted $20,068,630 towards expenditures and appropriations, and $17,321,256 in revenue for 2021.
The county actually has a working fund balance of $4,376,799.81.
The total amount of taxes levied by Meade County for 2021 has been set at $10,422,413. Residents of Meade County will see about a 10 cents per $1,000 of valuation drop in the county’s portion of their property tax.
In for 2019, payable in 2020, the county’s portion of the property tax bill was 4.309 per $1,000 of valuation. For 2020, payable in 2021 it is 4.266.
Requests over and above normal operating expenses for the county include:
• Sheriff’s Department
Ten new sets of body armor, $6,300
Three new patrol vehicles, $135,000
Ten new radios, $32,000
Fifteen new vehicle cameras, $142,890.
• Highway Department
Three new motor graders, $990,000
Two pickups with plows, $80,000
Two gravel trailers, $165,000
Sand/snow truck, $120,000
• Facilities Department
Panic alarm system, $15,000
Jail lock control, $40,000
Law enforcement center HVAC control system, $30,000
Warning siren activation system, $23,000
Campus telephone system upgrade, $25,000
Commissioners said they aren’t sure if the county will take out a loan or do a lease on the motor graders that are expected to cost about $990,000.
“We can leave that number, and if it changes and we have to do a supplement we can,” said Commissioner Rich Liggett, a liaison to the county highway department.
Auditor Lisa Schieffer suggested the county put the money into a capital outlay fund, and recommended doing that in December so that it would not be a part of the county’s contingency fund when they pass their final budget.
Commissioner Rod Bradley asked that if the county put the money in a capital outlay fund would they have to jump through hoops to move it to the general fund to use it.
Schieffer said she would clarify with Ken Chleborad, Meade County Deputy State’s Attorney, but believed the commission would just need to pass a resolution in order to use the funds.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.