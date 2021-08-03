Meade County addresses bridge issues

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has agreed to remove one bridge and replace another bridge in the county.
The Kentucky Place Bridge, in northcentral Meade County, was closed in early June under a recommendation from Brosz Engineering due to safety concerns.
But Bill Kluck, who lives at 17600 Kentucky Place, requested that the county repair the bridge which is the main access to his property. He said he believes the bridge was constructed in 1925.
“It’s served its purpose. I don’t think it needs replacing. I think it needs maintenance,” Kluck told the commissioners.
Kluck said county maintenance records show there has been no maintenance on the bridge, which spans Sulphur Creek, in the past 20 years.
“That’s the reason it is inadequate. It hasn’t been maintained,” he said.
The Kentucky Place bridge is one of Kluck’s only means of accessing his property.
“We have to be able to get fuel in and able to get cattle out. We need to have a bridge. That’s all there is to it,” he said.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said of the Kentucky Place Bridget that the county has been “kicking this can down the road awhile.”
“Since the last time we talked about it, engineers have said it is no longer safe to drive across,” he said.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said that a study must be performed before the county can repair or replace the bridge. The anticipated cost could be $250,000 to $500,000 for a bridge that serves one property.
After discussion, the commission decided to remove it. The county will pay for labor, equipment, and disposal of the removed bridge, but would incur no further costs.
Also Tuesday, the commission discussed the Opal Bridge replacement project.
The county continues to make progress on the project, but the South Dakota Department of Transportation has requested permission and oversee the bid process.
The commission unanimously approved a motion to allow the chairperson to sign the authorization allowing for DOT to begin and oversee the bid process for the Opal Bridge.
The cost of the $1.3-million dollar project will be covered by Competitive Highway Bridge Program funds and a Bridge Improvement Grant.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.