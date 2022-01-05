STURGIS — A proposed redistricting map for Meade County has roused the ire of commission chairman Ted Seaman.
At the Dec. 21 meeting of the commission, Seaman let fellow commissioners know, in no uncertain terms, that he was not happy with the way the map was drawn.
Chief Deputy Auditor Helen Hall-Jensen, Director of Equalization Rhea Crane, and Deputy Director of Planning Bill Rich were present to introduce the proposed redistricting map. They noted that the new districts were intended to take into consideration the legislative and precinct boundaries, population, and geographic boundaries that would be easy to describe.
Seaman’s main complaint is that many of his neighbors and his support base of voters in Meade County Commission District 4 had been moved to another district under the proposed map.
Seaman said he met with Crane and Rich prior to the meeting to let them know of his concerns with the map. Crane, Rich, and Hall-Jensen, along with commissioners Rod Bradley and Talbot Wieczorek served on a subcommittee to develop the redistricting map.
Seaman said when he decided to run for county commission his district spanned from Tilford to near Black Hawk on the west side of Interstate 90. And of note, Seaman said Hideaway Hills, the subdivision built over an abandon gypsum mine, was not part of his commission district.
When asked by other commissioners about his wants under the redistricting, Seaman said he told commissioner Bradley that he didn’t want Hideaway Hills and he didn’t want to lose the Piedmont area, specifically his neighbors.
“I’ve done life with them for 31 years, they’re my friends, they’re my neighbors. They’re the ones who supported me through two election processes,” Seaman said. “I am adamantly opposed to these changes.”
Wieczorek told Seaman that his “don’t want” attitude was unproductive to the process of redistricting.
Seaman countered: “I am the commissioner of District 3, and I should have a right to say who I want and who I want to get rid of.”
Wieczorek reminded Seaman that the configuration of the map is being driven by population density.
Seaman said the boundary lines make no sense.
“Why did you want the people in my district? Why did you come right into my neighborhood? I can’t believe you did that,” Seaman said in a louder tone with his hands raised and glaring at Wieczorek.
“I didn’t,” Wieczorek responded.
“Who did it?” Seaman asked.
Wieczorek reminded Seaman that the county redistricting maps are being redrawn based on census tracts.
“You guys can do whatever you want. I have a right to express my opinion,” Seaman said. “I’ve been a commissioner for six years. I’ve run two elections out there. I’ve invested my life with these people, and suddenly I look at a map and find out that they are leaving.”
Later in the meeting, Wieczorek resigned from the redistricting committee and suggested that Seaman fill his place.
Commissioners also discussed moving precinct boundaries so that they would be able to make more meaningful districts without dividing precincts. Crane reiterated that they are a neutral party attempting to break the county into logical districts with equal population, preferably without splitting precincts or legislative districts. Bradley noted that their goal in drawing the maps was to make balloting easier for the auditor’s office to manage.
There was discussion on when the new boundaries must be approved and how to move forward.
Creed suggested redrawing the precinct lines first, and Bradley agreed. Bradley commented that the Equalization and Planning Office was attempting to keep the districts as even as possible, but that the statute allows for some leeway.
Every year after the census is completed, the South Dakota Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw its legislative district boundaries to accommodate shifts in population and ensure equal representation to all South Dakotans. These new boundaries are then implemented across South Dakota for the next 10 years.
The redistricting also applies to counties and cities within South Dakota.
There was discussion regarding how much leeway in population is generally acceptable, with Wieczorek and Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad agreeing that they should likely keep it to less than a 5% variation. Creed suggested making the southern districts slightly less populated since they are growing so quickly, and Bradley agreed that if they are mapped evenly, they will quickly become uneven.
The 2020 census showed Meade County’s population at 29,852, up from 24,195 in 2000 – a 17.4% increase. That translated to about 4,839 people per commissioner district in 2000.
With the new population numbers, the county is looking at a distribution of about 5,970 people in each of the five commission districts.
The populations of the districts with the 2020 census numbers are:
• District No. 1 – 6,153 (Need to reduce population by 183) This district includes most of Meade County east of Sturgis and north of Interstate 90. It also includes a sliver of areas adjacent the Sturgis city limits. The current District No. 1 commissioner is Rod Bradley.
• District No. 2 – 5,264 (Need to add population of 706) This district includes nearly all of the city of Sturgis. The current commissioner for District No. 2 is Doreen Creed.
• District No. 3 – 6,360 (Need to reduce population by 390) This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 3 is Talbot Wieczorek.
• District No. 4 – 6472 (Need to reduce population by 502) This district is south of Sturgis along Interstate 90. The current commissioner for District No. 4 is Commission Chairman Ted Seaman.
• District No. 5 – 5603 (Need to add population of 367) This district is north of Interstate 90 near Rapid City it includes areas along Haines Avenue, Elk Vale Road and Box Elder. The current commissioner for District No. 5 is Rich Liggett.
The redistricting committee was scheduled to meet before the end of 2021 to discuss upcoming map revisions which will be presented to the board at an upcoming meeting.
