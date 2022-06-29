STURGIS — It’s back to the drawing board for officials with the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Department.
The GF&P asked the Meade County Commission to relocate a section line on property they plan to use for a shooting range in southeastern Meade County. But commissioners Tuesday denied the request 5-0 saying the plan appeared confusing.
GF&P Section Chief John Kanta said the plan brought to the commission Tuesday was their first attempt at moving the line, but they also had an alternative plan for the project.
“At the end of the day, we really want to put something together that provides that access that folks currently have and something that is livable for everybody,” he said.
Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed said she wasn’t sure the commission could legally take action on an alternative plan because it wasn’t what was advertised to the public prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Ken Chleborad, Meade County deputy state’s attorney, concurred saying the petition presented to the commission for the hearing Tuesday was for a specific plan. He said it was OK to discuss an alternative plan but didn’t believe the commission could take action on the alternative.
Kevin Robling, GF&P department secretary, said the department wants to work with the residents of Meade County and the commission to find a solution to relocate the section line to better serve the public.
In the end, the commission did ask GF&P officials to go back and come up with a different design.
Section lines are considered public roads open for public travel. So, when an individual, or in this case, a state department, has property they want to improve that crosses a section line, they must petition the county commission to move the line.
The section line that the GF&P wants to move is unimproved and currently receives no use by others, Robling said. Their request was to move the line about 330 yards south.
In this case, instead of moving the section line straight south of its current location, the GF&P proposed a line with bends and turns to avoid a pond in the southwest corner of the property.
“The relocation of the section line we feel will better serve the public. It will provide an access to adjoining landowners and allow the department to construct the proper berms and barriers to provide a safe range for the public to utilize in the future,” Robling said.
Meade County Commissioner Rich Liggett said the proposal by the GF&P was “the craziest” section line he had ever seen.
“I understand the reason it is the way it is, but for me, there is no way I can approve this. That’s just not going to work,” he said.
The GF&P then presented the commission with the alternative plan to move the section line that takes out many of the bends in the line around the pond.
Neighboring landowners voiced their concerns about the GF&P’s plans.
“There’s a section line through the center of their gun range that they don’t like because they can’t build across a section line,” said rancher Matthew Kammerer who owns land to the east of the proposed gun range. “They can’t have their berms across their 1,000- and 1,200-yard range. That’s why this proposal is happening because they didn’t do their homework and now, they want you guys to make it right for them.”
Kammerer told the commission that the best way for the section line to be moved, if he were ever going to develop his land, is in the line that it is right now.
“These guys like section lines when they can use them for hunting, but they don’t when it goes across their shooting range,” he said.
Tyler Woods, who owns land to the north of the proposed shooting range, the natural drainage of the property flows to the area where the GF&P wants to move the section line.
“It will be under water half the time in wet years,” he said. “There will be year-round issues with the current proposal where it sits.”
Terry Mayes, a proponent of the shooting range, said he believes the GF&P petition is a worthy move that helps a landowner.
“In the long run, it will be good for Meade County,” he said.
The commission later denied the request and asked the GF&P to come back with an alternate petition with changes.
