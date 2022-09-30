STURGIS — Meade County has agreed to pay a share of what it will cost to hire a contractor to research issues that affect counties within the Black Hills National Forest.
The Black Hills counties are working in conjunction with the Black Hills Council of Local Governments to review and comment on the USFS Black Hills Forest Revision Plan.
The Meade County Commission Tuesday added an additional $8,000 to the 2023 budget request from Black Hills Council of Local Governments to pay for the contractor.
The money would help fund the effort by the contractor to research and comment on behalf of Meade County.
“The idea is that if each of the countries could contribute to the cost of hiring that contractor at whatever amount you are able to commit then hopefully it will be a benefit to all of the counties,” Jennifer Sietsema, Director of the Black Hills Council of Local Governments, told commissioners.
Meade County Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said he believes it is important for the county to be “on board” with the revision process.
“I don’t think it’s probably right for us to lead the charge,” he said.
Sietsema said Lawrence County or Pennington County may be the most appropriate to take the lead.
A forest plan guides the overall management direction of a forest. In the Black Hills, the same plan has been in use since 2006, and federal guidance says they should be updated every 15 years.
The process, which takes anywhere from three to five years, started last fall and will happen in three phases.
The first phase is the assessment phase. Phase two is plan development when a draft environmental impact statement will be formulated. Phase three is monitoring once a decision is signed.
In late July, Lawrence County requested the U.S. Forest Service respond to call for a second draft of assessments saying the draft assessments for the Forest Plan Revision were deficient.
A resolution passed by the Lawrence County Commission stated that the counties of Crook, Custer, Fall River, Lawrence, Meade, Pennington, and Weston determined it necessary to address deficiencies in the Forest Service Draft Assessments for the Forest Plan Revision.
The resolution went on to say that the counties had reviewed the draft assessments and determined that the 2012 Forest Planning Rule requiring the Forest Service to “document and summarize how the universe of best available scientific information” has been utilized has not been followed, as best available scientific information has not been included in the draft assessments.
The Lawrence County resolution said assessments have multiple data gaps and therefore cannot properly inform the Forest Service on their planning process or properly inform development of the plan revision.
The resolution stated that the Forest Service is rushing the process to meet a pre-determined schedule, rather than encouraging a process that properly engages stakeholders or properly assesses the current resources of the Black Hills National Forest.
For the reasons stated, the resolution calls for a second draft of the assessments to be completed by the Forest Service, addressing data gaps, utilizing best available scientific information, refraining from including obsolete data, and omitting or acknowledging conflicting statements between assessments and refraining from bias and/or unsupported statements.
The resolution states that the Forest Service should properly engage all stakeholders and local governments and expedite the process of approving the Memorandum of Understand and Cooperating Agency Status.
Sietsema said the five South Dakota counties would pool resources to hire a contractor to research issues that affect counties within South Dakota, and the two counties in Wyoming (Crook and Weston) would hire a consultant to bring forward their concerns.
