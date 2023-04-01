Meade Co. to assess full cost of holding juveniles in custody to parents

STURGIS — The full cost of keeping juvenile offenders in custody will now be assessed to the parents, according to a recent decision from the Meade County Commission.
According to an agreement that area counties have with Pennington County, each county is assessed the daily charge of housing juvenile offenders at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City. On Tuesday, Meade County Commissioners learned that while parents are assessed $90 per day for their children, it costs the county about $290 per day to house offenders at the facility. In 2022, the county budgeted $135,000 to house juvenile offenders, but actual expenses were at $183,260. That’s a $48,000 overage and is more than double the average budget supplements for housing juveniles. Over the last four years, the average budget supplement has been about $21,750. In 2018 Meade County did not have a budget for housing juveniles, making a five-year average impossible to calculate.
Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad, who handles the juvenile cases in Meade County, said while the cost of housing juveniles has gone up, his case load has remained steady. What has gone up is the amount of time juveniles are spending in custody. According to reports to the county, in 2022 there were 51 juvenile offenders held in facilities, for a total of 660 days. That compares to 2021, when there were 41 juveniles in custody, for a total of 309 days. Over the last five years, there have been an average of 50 juveniles in custody for an average of 477 days.
Chleborad told the commission that the parents’ duty to pay is a generalized statement, based on the idea that parents have a duty to support their children.
But even at the $90 per day charge, Meade County budget reports show the county only collects about 10% of what is owed. Meade County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen said some parents pay $5 a month, over multiple years. Over the last 10 years, the county has paid $1.15 million to house juvenile offenders, and parent reimbursement has been at $120,791.
“Is there any way we can get the word out that families and parents have an obligation when their kids get into trouble,” Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said. “I don’t think most residents know how much they are paying to subsidize the problems we have with law breakers. I wish there was a way we could get parents to realize it is going to cost them if their kids get into trouble.”
During discussion about what to do about the costs, Commissioner Rich Liggett expressed concern that raising the rates would decrease that 10%.
“Right now we have 10% paying, but I would assume that number would go down if we raise it,” he said. “It’s a loss for the county and I’d rather have the ($290), but I don’t know if that is ever going to work out.”
But Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek, who made the motion to assess the full cost of incarceration to the parents, said those who can pay should pay.
“Generally the juveniles who go to long term stays are coming from families who can’t afford the long term stays,” he said. “The difficulty I have is the people who are not going to pay, aren’t going to pay no matter what the cost is. The people who have the wherewithal to pay should pay.
“The reason I made the motion is that is an actual dollar amount of expenses we have to pay,” Wieczorek continued. “This is a direct cost we know for that individual that we have to pay, and we have to collect that. Government is not a for-profit business. The better we take care of these issues the better our community does. We should ask for the direct number charge. There are going to be parents mad, but we say that is what we are getting charged to house your child. It doesn’t pay our prosecutors to prosecute your child. It doesn’t pay for the courts. It doesn’t pay all that your child is costing us. This is just what we have to pay to house them.”
