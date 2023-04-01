Meade Co. to assess full cost of holding juveniles in custody to parents
STURGIS — The full cost of keeping juvenile offenders in custody will now be assessed to the parents, according to a recent decision from the Meade County Commission.

According to an agreement that area counties have with Pennington County, each county is assessed the daily charge of housing juvenile offenders at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center in Rapid City. On Tuesday, Meade County Commissioners learned that while parents are assessed $90 per day for their children, it costs the county about $290 per day to house offenders at the facility. In 2022, the county budgeted $135,000 to house juvenile offenders, but actual expenses were at $183,260. That’s a $48,000 overage and is more than double the average budget supplements for housing juveniles. Over the last four years, the average budget supplement has been about $21,750. In 2018 Meade County did not have a budget for housing juveniles, making a five-year average impossible to calculate.

