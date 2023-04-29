By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — An unbudgeted $18,000 addition to the city of Sturgis Ambulance Service contract with Meade County surprised county commissioners and left them questioning the sudden change.
Every year Meade County negotiates a contract for a lump sum payment to the Sturgis Ambulance Service to cover the costs of the emergency medical service for inmates at the Meade County Jail. Prior to setting their budget for the year, Meade County officials negotiated an $87,500 contract with the city.
But on Tuesday, Meade County Sheriff Pat West brought an addendum to that contract, which the city proposed. The addendum asks the county to pay an additional $18,000 for ambulance services.
West told members of the commission that if the county did not approve the addendum, he feared the city would terminate the contract, and begin charging the county the standard rate of $1,000 per trip for ambulance services. There are some weeks when the ambulance service is called four or more times, and West said without the set fee the charges would add up quickly.
“My opinion is this is a very good deal,” West said. “We would end up paying a lot more.”
But commissioners expressed concern about what they called a surprise change. The county’s 2023 budget allocates $100,000 for ambulance service to the jail, and the extra charge would bring the total bill to $105,500.
“It’s something we probably have to do, and I understand it’s a fair deal,” said Commissioner Gary Deering. “What bothers me is the surprise. Had this been in the original negotiations I wouldn’t have a problem with it. I just don’t like the situation this puts us in. This is a big surprise. It’s going to put a crunch in your budget if you keep getting these big bills. We basically have to do it, and that’s what I hate about it. I hate that they put us in this corner.”
“I’ve got a little bit of a problem with them negotiating this for $87,000 and then coming in and saying ‘oh, by the way we need another $18,000.’ It’s something we haven’t budgeted for,” Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said.
Commissioner Doreen Allison Creed agreed, and reminded those present at the meeting that the county’s relationship with the ambulance service is mutually beneficial. While the ambulance service provides care for inmates for the county, the county guarantees income for the service and provides valuable training opportunities for paramedics, she said.
“We’re guaranteed income,” Creed said. “Most of their ambulance runs are not fully covered because they’re either Medicaid or Medicare reimbursement, which only covers 20-30 percent of their cost of operation. They told me once that working at the jail has been great training for their people because they are exposed to different situations.”
Following some more discussion, commissioners agreed to ask the city to consider a $13,000 addendum for the 2023 contract, in order to stay within the county’s $100,000 budget.
