Meade Co. supplements budgets by $500K

An increase in the number of inmates at the Meade County Jail has prompted county commissioners to supplement the budget.

STURGIS — Staffing shortages and increased costs are the main contributing factors for more than $500,000 in supplemental funding for law enforcement and court services in Meade County.

Last week members of the Meade County Commission approved a supplemental budget ordinance for $569,600, the majority of which was for the Meade County Sheriff’s office, the Meade County Jail, the juvenile detention center, and court appointed attorney services. The $515,000 in budget supplements includes $130,000 for increased inmate expenses at the Meade County Jail; $90,000 in court appointed attorney expenses for increased court cases; $20,000 in additional staff wages; $20,000 for blood alcohol draws; $95,000 in vehicle expenses and maintenance; $40,000 for an increase in cases at the juvenile detention center; $60,000 for mental health professional services and exams; and an additional $60,000 for staff hours in other departments.

