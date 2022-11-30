Meade Co. supplements budgets by $500K

STURGIS — Staffing shortages and increased costs are the main contributing factors for more than $500,000 in supplemental funding for law enforcement and court services in Meade County.
Last week members of the Meade County Commission approved a supplemental budget ordinance for $569,600, the majority of which was for the Meade County Sheriff’s office, the Meade County Jail, the juvenile detention center, and court appointed attorney services. The $515,000 in budget supplements includes $130,000 for increased inmate expenses at the Meade County Jail; $90,000 in court appointed attorney expenses for increased court cases; $20,000 in additional staff wages; $20,000 for blood alcohol draws; $95,000 in vehicle expenses and maintenance; $40,000 for an increase in cases at the juvenile detention center; $60,000 for mental health professional services and exams; and an additional $60,000 for staff hours in other departments.
“This just points out how much crime and mental illness is costing our taxpayers,” Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed pointed out before voting for the ordinance that will be paid from the county’s general fund.
Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said the increases are not necessarily indicative of increased crime rates in Meade County. But he said there has been an increase in the number of inmates who have gone through the jail, since Meade County also houses prisoners from Butte, Perkins, Harding, and Corson counties, as well as inmates from the Department of Corrections. During his report to the commission, Merwin said the jail population has been consistently in the upper 50s and lower 60s. With increased food and medical costs, that gets expensive, he said.
Transporting inmates to the penitentiary has also increased costs, as gas prices and vehicle maintenance costs skyrocketed this year. Merwin said his office has helped house and transport several parole violators from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.
In future years, he said the commission may want to consider increasing fees to other agencies for use of the Meade County Jail.
“We’re housing a lot of parole violators and a lot of Department of Corrections inmates right now because they have nowhere else to go,” he said. “Everybody’s numbers are up a little bit, which makes our numbers up. That’s something that maybe next year you take a look at whether you’re charging enough.”
Staffing issues have also become a budget problem, as Merwin said he is paying a lot out in overtime because he has had difficulty filling some positions. He told the commission about hiring two women to work in the jail on a Friday, only to have both of them quit on Monday. To be fully staffed in his department, Merwin said he needs at least 57 employees. Currently he is down by seven.
In the court system, Merwin explained that the courts got behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, as officials released many prisoners on bond in order to decrease jail populations.
“We didn’t want to house people together in close proximity, so they bonded everybody,” he said. “Then they found out they didn’t show up for court afterward, so we had warrants for people. It strung out the court system and made everything take a lot longer because of COVID. It’s kind of the perfect storm, so to speak. It’s really nobody’s fault. It’s just the way it happened.”
Though crime has not necessarily increased in Meade County, Merwin said it has stayed steady this year.
“We’ve had our share,” he said. “Like everybody else, we’ve had some storage unit burglaries and most of it juvenile stuff. But it’s serious stuff. We’ve caught them, but all of that has a cost. Calls for service stay steady. There are a lot of juvenile to young adult kind of things. People haven’t figured out to lock their cars and take their guns inside. They’re stealing cars with guns in them. We recover some of them, but we don’t get all of them.”
Merwin said these days it costs $9,000 a month to house just one prisoner at the juvenile detention center, and there are at least two prisoners who have been there for three months. “They’re still going through the juvenile system and bouncing around with their charges,” he said. “Until all of that is done, we house them here.”
In his 32 years as sheriff, Merwin said this has been one of the largest supplemental budgets he has had.
“I can never remember struggling like this to hire people and struggling to keep people employed and have the prices the way they are,” he said.
