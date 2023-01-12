Meade Co. struggles with how to handle missed deadline for pot license renewal

STURGIS — An application to renew the county’s lone medical cannabis license could be in jeopardy because the owners of Puffy’s LLC missed the deadline.
The deadline for submitting the renewal application for a medical cannabis license in Meade County was Nov. 1. But Meade County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen said she did not receive the renewal application for Puffy’s LLC, which holds the only license in the county, until Dec. 20. The license expired at the end of 2022.
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, Meade County commissioners struggled with whether to schedule a public hearing for the late application. Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad reminded the commission that when the county initially offered the license, it was awarded to Puffy’s because the only other applicant missed the application deadline. Rod Woodruff also applied for a license that was denied, because Puffy’s LLC submitted an application first.
“I am comfortable with our position that we published a hard and fast deadline, and they’re presumed to know the law,” Chleborad said. He also pointed out that right now there is no license to renew, since it has expired. “If you accept the renewal then you are inviting lawsuits from someone who may have had an interest in obtaining a license in Meade County.
“There is an argument that as of Jan. 1 there is an available license,” Chleborad continued “A new applicant could argue that because this is expired, there is a new license available and that would complicated the process.”
However, Puffy’s LLC manager Kittrick Jeffries and Ryan Cwach, legal counsel for the company, asked Meade County to consider that the medical cannabis licenses are new to everyone, with local and state governments, along with cannabis businesses, struggling to keep up with demand and understand the laws. Jeffries said three separate communities — Sturgis, Keystone and Mitchell — have had late renewal applications, and all of them have opted to renew anyway due to the novel nature of the license.
“You’re not the only jurisdiction dealing with this issue,” said Cwach. “In each case they allowed the renewal past the application deadline. We’re still learning. This licensing system has been confusing for everyone.”
Additionally, Cwach said Puffy’s representatives thought they would receive a courtesy notice of renewal from the county, similar to what the auditor’s office sends out for liquor licenses.
“We are aware that Meade County provides notice for liquor licenses, and we mistakenly believed that this same courtesy would be extended to medical cannabis,” he said. “We have internal steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The Supreme Court has recognized the right to notice and procedural due process at least for liquor licenses, and logically that would extend to medical cannabis. There is no harm to Meade County in waiving the requirement for the first year.”
But Commissioner Gary Deering said during the discussion it was brought to his attention that a medical cannabis license cannot be compared to liquor license requirements, since they are issued by two separate departments.
Cwach responded that if the county provides notice for one license, it should extend the same courtesy for all licenses.
“The notice is a courtesy, not a requirement,” Commissioner Rich Liggett said. “When I get licenses from the state for my businesses, they don’t send me notices.”
Jeffries said while Puffy’s LLC received its county license in December of 2021, it did not receive its state license to operate until April 2022. The business needs a county and municipal license before a state permit is issued to operate. If Meade County does not approve the renewal, the business could stand to lose its state license, and with a current backlog of cases at the state level, he said it could be July before another one is issued.
Commissioner Doreen Creed said that is exactly why Puffy’s LLC should have met the renewal deadline that the county established.
“Nov. 1 will be emblazoned in your head from now on,” she said. “Sitting here as a commissioner, for a number of years I have been upset in July and December of each year, because that is when you have the alcohol and beer license renewals. The lax attitude of so many of the license holders and the hand holding that this auditor and past auditors have had to do with these license holders because they don’t care enough about their very valuable assets to get their applications in. Some of those liquor licenses have gone for half a million dollars. I believe that it is a courtesy for the county to extend notifications. But when it gets right down to it, it’s your asset. It’s your financial commitment that you need to follow through on.”
Commissioner Ted Seaman agreed, saying the license is a $120,000 investment. “It would have been much easier for us if that application had come in on Nov. 1 like the ordinance states.”
Additionally, Seaman responded to Cwach argument that not renewing the license could mean Meade County does not get a medical cannabis dispensary this year.
“We have a medical cannabis dispensary in Meade County because the state authorized it,” Seaman said. “There are four municipalities in Meade County where there are dispensaries available. The initiated measure required us to have a license. It wasn’t an option.”
But despite arguments about meeting the established deadline, commissioners agreed with Jeffries’ case that recent loss of department heads and staff at the state level has created a “tornado” that has greatly affected medical cannabis licensing. The procedure for issuing licenses should have been put in place at the S.D. Department of Health before permitting began, and officials are working this year to get that fixed.
“This is a mess and I agree, 100%,” said Deering. But he added that does not change the way the county’s ordinance is written and the established deadline.
“On the procedural question of when can you hear this, it would be appropriate in that first year to reconsider that Nov. 1 deadline,” Cwach said. “As a board, you have that discretion. We ask for the opportunity to be heard and demonstrate why Puffy’s, at its location in Meade County, is going to be your preferred choice for medical cannabis in Meade County.”
The Meade County location for Puffy’s LLC is the former KBHB Radio building, near the intersection of Highways 79 and 34. The medical cannabis dispensary was not open for business in 2022, as owners struggled with supply issues for building materials and medical cannabis products.
Following an executive session, during which commissioners consulted with legal counsel about the matter, commissioners voted to continue the discussion until their next meeting, when the fifth member of the commission, Talbot Wieczorek, can be present. During that time, the commission said the medical cannabis license will not be available to other applicants.
