Meade Co. struggles with how to handle missed deadline for pot license renewal
STURGIS — An application to renew the county’s lone medical cannabis license could be in jeopardy because the owners of Puffy’s LLC missed the deadline.

The deadline for submitting the renewal application for a medical cannabis license in Meade County was Nov. 1. But Meade County Auditor Helen Hall Jensen said she did not receive the renewal application for Puffy’s LLC, which holds the only license in the county, until Dec. 20. The license expired at the end of 2022.

