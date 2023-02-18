Meade Co. gives first nod to solar energy facility regulations
STURGIS — Meade County is one step closer to regulating solar energy facilities.

On Tuesday, Meade County Commissioners gave their initial approval for the solar energy facility ordinance. Last summer Balanced Rock Power, a Utah-based company approached county officials about building a solar energy facility on Alkali Road. While Meade County Director of Equalization Rhea Crane and Deputy Planning Director Bill Rich said the company has not yet submitted any official plans, the initial approach is part of what prompted the new ordinance.

