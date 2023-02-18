Meade Co. gives first nod to solar energy facility regulations

STURGIS — Meade County is one step closer to regulating solar energy facilities.
On Tuesday, Meade County Commissioners gave their initial approval for the solar energy facility ordinance. Last summer Balanced Rock Power, a Utah-based company approached county officials about building a solar energy facility on Alkali Road. While Meade County Director of Equalization Rhea Crane and Deputy Planning Director Bill Rich said the company has not yet submitted any official plans, the initial approach is part of what prompted the new ordinance.
Rich said the new code is intended to set specific standards for the solar energy facilities, to protect human and environmental health, and to give assurances that Meade County taxpayers do not end up with a bill for road damage or other damages that could be caused when facilities are built.
“We did a wind energy conversion ordinance previously, and we know there has been a big push on renewable energies,” Rich said.
While the ordinance applies to all solar energy facilities within the county, particularly when it comes to building, road and access requirements, it primarily addresses facilities that produce less than 100 megawatts of electricity. Those smaller facilities are required to submit an application to the county and gain approval from the Meade County Planning Commission, as well as the County Commission, before construction.
The S.D. Public Utilities Commission already regulates larger scale facilities that produce 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
In addition to requiring a 50-foot setback from the public right of way, the ordinance also requires solar energy facilities to be enclosed with perimeter fencing that is in accordance with the National Electrical Code, and which allows wildlife to move on the land. It also requires a baseline survey of facility access roadways, to determine their condition prior to facility construction, and it holds the developers responsible for any road damage that may occur. The solar energy facility developers must also provide a letter of credit or assurety bond, as well as a decommissioning bond that covers the entire decommissioning process for the facility.
Those who are interested in the ordinance can view it at https://go.boarddocs.com/sd/meade/Board.nsf/files/CNVW4C8395FD/$file/Meade%20County%20Solar%20Farm%20Ordinance%20FIRST%20READING%20CONTINUED%20FEBRUARY%2014%2C%202023%20(2).pdf. The Meade County Commission will take public comment during the March 14 commission meeting, before making a decision about the final approval.
