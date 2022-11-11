STURGIS — An ordinance that will regulate the construction and location for sport shooting ranges in Meade County was given its first approval on Tuesday.
Members of the Meade County Commission approved the first reading of Ordinance 56, which applies to shooting ranges that are commonly open to public use and designed for the use of rifles, shotguns or pistols as a means of silhouette, skeet, trap, black powder, or other sport shooting. The ordinance does not apply to shooting ranges which are closed off to the general public, such as those specifically designated for law enforcement training.
As it was presented on Tuesday, the proposed law regulates noise emanating from a shooting range to be no more than 64 decibels, measured at 20 feet from the nearest occupied residence, school, hotel, motel, hospital or church. By comparison, Commissioner Talbot Wieczorek said a running vacuum cleaner is about 74 decibels.
Additionally, the ordinance states sport shooting ranges may only operate from one half hour after sunrise to one half hour after sunset. Furthermore, Wieczorek asked for lighting restrictions to be added to the ordinance, prohibiting lights that would enable night shooting.
Requirements for new shooting ranges to follow Meade County’s existing building and construction codes, as well as the National Rifle Association Range Source Book are also included. Furthermore, the law requires berms to be built between each shooting bay, to prevent cross shooting from one lane to another.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, landowners expressed concern about section lines in the ordinance. In its definition of a public road, the ordinance specifically excludes unimproved section lines. That means while the regulations require various types of firearm shooting ranges to be located a specific distance from public roads and occupied structures, section lines are not included in that regulation.
“I want to thank the commissioners for trying something for our county,” said landowner Matthew Kammerer. “It seems like we’ve had a pile of shooting ranges trying to open up in Meade County. I would really like this public road to be stricken from this whole deal. I don’t think anyone would let someone build a barn or a house, with this commission, right in the middle of a section line. When you talk about letting them shoot 5 degrees toward a section line, if it’s one year, three years, 20 years, if I have some kind of a problem and have to sell my ground, your other ordinances require me to have two accesses when you get over a certain number of houses. If this gun range is already here shooting toward any of those section lines, where they move it or whether it stays where it is, construction shows it’s shooting toward this section line. What are my consequences when it’s a whole new board that has no idea of what all this fighting has been about and I say I have to put a road through here, but the gun range is already here? Sorry Charlie. I think this whole thing needs to be taken out of these because I think section lines are way more sacred than what this is saying unimproved is. What is unimproved? Does anybody have an idea of what an unimproved section line is? I can show you 10 section lines that within the last 20 years didn’t even have a track down them, and now there are houses on them.”
Commissioner Rich Liggett expressed concern about the requirement for rifle ranges to be at least 880 yards from an occupied structure or public roads. Instead, he said 1,000 or 1,200 yards would be a better distance.
Meade County landowner Tyler Woods asked the commission to include liability and insurance requirements for owner accountability. “If an accident happens, there is more than likely going to be a lawsuit filed,” he said. “You need to define who is taking responsibility for what happens at these shooting ranges.”
Additionally, Rod Putnam from the Norman Ranch asked the commissioners to consider adding how fires will be handled. “There have been fires started at the shooting ranges south of Rapid City,” he said. “We had one at the Rainbow Bible Ranch. It’s a big fear and nothing is addressed in this ordinance for a public shooting range about what they are going to do about fire.”
Nancy Hilding, president of the Prairie Hills Audobon Society asked the commission to include language that the shooting range developers must consult with the state historic preservation office about historical and cultural implications to the site development. Additionally, she said owners should be required to provide copies of DANR water quality monitoring for streams and lakes that are downstream from the proposed shooting range site. She also suggested air quality and soil monitoring at the site, in order to regulate the amount of lead.
However, Talbot said many of those issues are covered by the county’s standard building codes, and the current ordinance requires developers to comply with those codes.
