Meade Co. gives employees COVID-19 stipend

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission will extend a COVID-19 stipend to all regularly scheduled part-time employees who remain with the county through July 25.
The commission voted to provide a taxable stipend of $30 for every month of employment from March 1, 2020 to July 25, 2021 to its four regularly scheduled part-time employees. The stipend would come at a total cost of $2,226, and would be paid using American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government.
At its previous meeting on May 25, the commission agreed to provide a $50 per month stipend for all full-time employees who were employed from March 1, 2020 through July 25, 2021. The stipend will cost a total of $93,761, using the same federal recovery funds.
County commissioners expressed the reason for the stipend is to show appreciation to county employees for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I think we should pay everyone to just stay home
