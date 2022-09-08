Meade Co. firefighters ask for help buying radios

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has expressed support for helping fire departments within the county buy new radios.
Cody Weyer of the Meade County Firefighters Association, who also serves as the chief of the Enning Volunteer Fire Department, explained that beginning this fall, the state of South Dakota is transitioning its radio towers over to P25 encryption which is more high frequency.
“It’s better radio communication than our old analogue system and our old digital system,” he told the commission on Tuesday.
The new P25 encryption will mean that any agencies such as fire departments, EMS or dispatch that want to communicate using the radio towers will be required to use P25 compliant radios.
Most of the rural fire departments and ambulance services that serve Meade County do not have P25 compliant radios, so this switchover will directly impact response from them, Weyer said.
Non-P25 radios will not be able to communicate using these towers, thus severely impacting communications across Meade County, he said.
Pennington County has already started moving toward the new system and have turned on three of the new towers, said Scott Lensegrav, Sturgis VFD Chief.
“Anything that would go south, we would have no radio communication with them,” Lensegrav said.
Then, Rapid City will be turning their towers on in October or November, Lensegrav said.
“Basically, we’re going to run out of radio. In order to keep it safe and applicable for everybody, we need some radios,” he said.
Meade County first responders are asking the county to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay the $403,000 for the new radios.
Weyer said they have applied for several grants for the radios but have had no luck.
Many departments in the county depend on mutual aid when responding to emergencies and having radio communication is key to a unified response, Weyer said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked the county’s emergency manager Eric Pearson if the state is mandating the new radio system and given that they have received lots of federal money are they helping counties buy these radios.
Pearson said the state has not offered up any funds for radio purchases instead, they are doing the maintenance on towers and installing new software for the new P25 encryption.
Pearson has been working on a Department of Homeland Security Grant for the new radios. He told the commission he heard back in June that they were awarded $71,605 for 23 mobile radios for county agencies.
Pearson said he can’t start buying the radios until he has the completed paperwork for the grant from the state which he estimates will be in the next couple weeks.
Here is the breakdown of who will get new radios through the grant: Elm Springs VFD, 2; Enning Ambulance, 1; Enning VFD, 5; Faith Ambulance, 1; Faith VFD, 5; Hereford VFD, 2; Meade County Tender, 1; Mud Butte VFD, 1; Opal VFD, 2; Sturgis VFD, 3.
But departments throughout the county still need about 120 more radios to fully equip their staffs.
Seaman also asked what will happen if the agencies don’t have the new radios once the new system comes online.
“Without that, once they flip the switch if you’re not compliant, you won’t be able to talk to any of those agencies,” Lensegrav said.
The price of the new compliant radios continues to increase with radios to be placed in emergency vehicles each costing about $3,500 and portable/handheld units costing about $3,200.
Weyer said the rural fire departments have been working for the past three to four years on updating the radios. And now, they are down to crunch time.
If the county did supply the funds for the radios, it is uncertain how long it might take for them to arrive, Pearson said.
Commissioners questioned if other communities such as Sturgis and Piedmont, who also received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds could foot the bill for requested radios in their communities.
“We’re just trying to see if we can get some sharing in this,” Seaman said.
The county has set a hearing at its Oct. 11, meeting to supplement the budget with $300,000 in ARPA funds to help pay for a portion of the radios.
