Meade Co. enacts burn ban

STURGIS — Meade County is officially under a burn ban.
Citing severe drought conditions due to significantly low moisture, late frost conditions, extreme heat, and strong winds, the Meade County Commission enacted the burn ban on Tuesday. Commission Assistant Jerry Derr said while about one-third of the county is in a moderate drought, the rest of the county, from Union Center all the way north to Faith is in a severe drought.
“We have had a few rains but the projected forecast is continued drought and dry,” said Derr said. “There is concern with the pattern the way it has been and the rally coming up. This does not apply to the campgrounds.”
Commissioner Doreen Allison Creed questioned whether the resolution to enact the burn ban was necessary.
“I thought we had a standing burn ban whenever you reached a certain level, so we didn’t have to do this all the time,” she said.
Derr explained that ordinance is based on the grassland fire index, so if that index shows only moderate drought conditions, it does not immediately apply. The burn ban is an extra protection for those areas that are experiencing heavy drought conditions, and it also raises public awareness.
“This relates to a lot of the tourism we have coming in, especially for the motorcycle rally,” Derr said. “We’re just creating that awareness. Fires have been started just by people out in the field with equipment setting a spark off. It does not take much.”
The burn ban does not apply to campfires within established campgrounds.
