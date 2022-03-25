Meade Co. Commission modifies speed limits

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission, at the urging of their highway superintendent, have modified some of the speed limits on New Underwood Road.
Highway Superintendent Nick Broyles told the commission Tuesday that the speed limit arrangement north of the Pennington County line in Meade County is a little bit clumsy.
“As you go northbound there is 35 mph and 45 mph signage. The speed limit through the curve is 65 which is too fast for that curve,” he said. “Basically, what would we would like to do is kind of clean up a little bit.”
For northbound traffic, the county would place a 45-mph advisory sign at the county line, then north of the curve the speed limit would be posted at 55 mph. And, going southbound, the county would change the 35-mph sign to 45 mph.
“So, the advisories on both the north and south would be 45 mph speed limit, and the curve would be 45 mph. North of the curve would be 55,” Broyles said.
Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman asked Broyles if this was an attempt to get people to slow down on that section of the road.
“Is it going to slow down the people who are already speeding through there? I’m assuming we are not going to have a lot of patrolling out there,” Seaman said.
Broyles said that when the area has received snow or there is ice buildup on the road, drivers have struck and damaged both signs along the road and delineator posts.
“Fifty-five is just too fast to be going,” he said.
The speed limit further south of New Underwood Road toward its intersection with Interstate 90 in Pennington County is 65 mph.
“We would like to keep it at 55 mph. New Underwood Road has some pretty tight spots,” Broyles told the commissioners.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said he believes the new speed limits make sense for that road, especially considering the damage to posts and signs through the curves.
“It may not help everybody, but the people who are reading the speed limit signs will know,” Liggett said.
