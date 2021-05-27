Meade Co. approves medical marijuana ordinance

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission has approved an ordinance concerning the issuance of licenses for medical marijuana establishments.
The temporary ordinance unanimously passed by the commission Tuesday says the county will issue one dispensary license, but no licenses for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing facilities. The fee for the dispensary license was set at $50,000.
Meade County State’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk encouraged the commission to set the number of licenses within the ordinance.
“If we don’t, then the state approves everyone who applies. I have sincere concerns with that,” Bordewyk said prior to the final vote Tuesday.
Voters approved Initiated Measure 26 in November which legalized medical marijuana in South Dakota. Based on South Dakota codified law, the Department of Health has until no later than Oct. 29 to open up an application process for both medical marijuana cards and licenses for both commercial growers and sellers of medical cannabis.
But that leaves local governments with no direction from state standards from July 1 until the state issues its rules.
Meade County Deputy States Attorney Ken Chleborad drafted both a temporary ordinance and full ordinance regulating medical cannabis establishments for the county to consider. The county passed first reading on both ordinances at a special meeting last week and set a hearing on the second reading for Tuesday.
Commissioner Rich Liggett said that after reading the ordinance and doing some additional research he believed the temporary ordinance, which includes a moratorium on accepting and approving any applications for local licenses, would be best for the county to adopt while waiting for the state to come up with their rules.
By law, the county need only offer one license for a dispensary.
“Statutorily you can’t prevent a dispensary either outright or in effect by your regulations. You have to establish at least one,” Chleborad said.
Liggett said he supported establishing just one dispensary license, but no licenses for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing facilities until the licensing requirements come from the state.
Commission Chairman Ted Seaman said if the county were only to offer one license then it should be done as a lottery. Instead of the lottery language being part of the ordinance, Chleborad suggested the commission pass a resolution detailing the lottery process.
The application fee for the license was set at $1,000.
“That might cut down on the number of applications. If it’s $150 you might get all kinds of people,” Commissioner Doreen Creed said.
Talbot Wieczorek urged fellow commissioners to also set a fee of $25,000 for cultivation, testing or product manufacturing facilities licenses even though none are being offered at this time.
“This is so fluid that if somebody comes in and somehow licenses are available that I would prefer to have a licensing cost,” he said.
Anthony Rizzo from Ride and Rest Campground, who has said he would like to apply for a cannabis cultivation license, reiterated his concern about pricing of licenses that would put it out of reach for small businesses.
“What I do not think is reasonable is license fees in excess of $100,000, making licenses exclusive to large financed entities and a monopoly with no opportunity for small family owned businesses – the very essence that makes this state so great,” he told commissioners.
Rizzo’s operation as planned could produce about 160 pounds of medical cannabis which he said could net his business about $200,000 a year given that medical cannabis could sell wholesale for $2,500 a pound.
“My intention here to cultivate medical cannabis is rooted in a desire of providing the community safe access to clean, organic medicine produced with ecologically conscientious methods that I have been practicing for over 12 years,” he said.
The county’s opportunity to control how many licenses and in which classifications they want need to be in place before July 1. Also Tuesday, the county set first reading for 10 a.m. June 8, of an ordinance to prohibit the consumption or smoking of cannabis in any public place in Meade County outside of municipalities.
In researching the state’s medical cannabis law and in conversations with law enforcement, Chleborad said it appears there is a loophole that would allow for smoking of medical marijuana in public places with a valid license issued by another state.
The county’s ordinance is designed to address that, he said.
“It has an emergency clause in it. It just needs to be in place by July 1,” Chleborad said.
