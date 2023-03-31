Proposed Meade Co. shooting range getting mixed reaction1.jpg

The Meade County Commission approved the plan to construct a large, multi-use shooting range near Rapid City. Courtesy photo

STURGIS — The Meade County Commission approved the S.D. Game, Fish and Park’s application to build a multi-use shooting range on Elk Vale Road, with some significant changes to the original plan.

The approval was not unanimous, as Commissioner Gary Deering voted against the application.

