STURGIS — The Meade County Commission approved the S.D. Game, Fish and Park’s application to build a multi-use shooting range on Elk Vale Road, with some significant changes to the original plan.
The approval was not unanimous, as Commissioner Gary Deering voted against the application.
“This administration and commission of the Game, Fish and Parks has been great to work with on most issues,” Deering said. “This issue however, my district in particular has some heartburn over it. I’m gonna be a ‘no vote’ today because of that. I know the relationship that we have had, the communication has been very good and I hope that goes on into the future. Landowners have had issues with the Game, Fish and Parks in the past. Hopefully we get some things in place, but I’ll be a ‘no vote’ today just because of some of those issues.”
But Commissioner Doreen Allison Creed, who made the motion to approve the application, disagreed.
“I have been on both sides of this issue from the very beginning,” she said. “Since Game, Fish and Parks has come around and has followed everything that we have put forward, I can’t deny someone who has done what we have asked. Don’t disappoint us.”
Commissioner Ted Seaman agreed.
“I think the commission here has taken flack from both people on the state side and also locals,” he said. “My heart goes out to those people who live out there, who don’t want this shooting range in their neighborhood. But as a commission, we don’t have zoning where you bought the land. We did approve the location and the section line. You jumped through all the hoops you needed with the application process. I don’t see how I can deny that request at this point.”
Officials with the GF&P said the department made changes to the original plans in order to be compliant with the Meade County Shooting Complex ordinance, which the county passed last November. Those changes mostly related to its layout and the lighting at the facility, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling said. He added that Tuesday’s application was just for the southern side of the complex, with plans for the northern side being put on hold for a re-design.
The county’s decision to approve the application came after much discussion about road maintenance agreements, and the potential for future commercial growth in the area. Deering, who had the sole vote against the application questioned the department’s commitment to being a good neighbor.
“I work a lot with you guys and I trust you will be good neighbors,” Deering said. “But people who live in the country don’t like to see the government coming to their neighborhood. What are some policies you have put in place to assure us you are going to be good neighbors? I know there is concern with moving cattle, road work and law enforcement.”
Kanta and Robling said the department is very committed to being good neighbors. As part of the application, Kanta said the department has committed to a security system that will be installed at the complex. Additionally, he said the department would establish office space, where a conservation officer will be based at the shooting complex in order to add enforcement and monitoring. Staff and volunteers on site will also be extensively trained in wildfire fighting, and basic firefighting equipment will be stationed throughout the complex. Staff will also work closely with the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department to coordinate on wildland fire prevention and suppression efforts.
The application states that livestock grazing will be allowed as needed to reduce the fuel load for wildfire. Robling said the department also plans to accommodate ranchers in the area who want to move cattle through the property.
“We have folks who are wishing to move cattle,” Robling said. “We are going to be very accommodating to those folks. We have relocated a section line. We are going to build that cul de sac through that water feature, in case anyone wants to use that section line in the future.”
Additionally, Kanta said the department is working with the county to develop a road maintenance agreement for Elk Vale Road, including assisting with magnesium chloride water for dust control.
“It all comes down to communication with the neighbors, the public and this commission,” Robling said. “That’s why I’m here today is to ensure these communication lines remain wide open. We continue to work with the neighbors. We do have a few neighbors to the south that are embracing us on that, particularly with noise mitigation, dust on the road and traffic. We stand ready to meet with any of those folks, hear their concerns and do our best to mitigate.”
Creed expressed concern about how much the land will be changed with the project, and whether the shooting range will attract commercial businesses to the area. While Kanta said large gun manufacturers do like to tie themselves to ranges in order to test products and offer service for customers, he is not aware of any movement in that direction right now. As far as land use, he said the department plans to keep the land as natural as possible.
“We’re only going to move the amount of dirt we need to build the berms and safety features,” he said. “There is going to be one building there for shooting sports and hunter education. That will house some of the staff. There will be an indoor archery and an air gun range. That will be a multi-purpose facility. That is the only structure that will have folks in it. The additional structures will be the overhangs over the shooting ranges.”
With the application approval, Kanta, project manager for the shooting range and section chief for the GF&P said the department hopes to start construction in May, with a completion date of October 2024. Kanta said while he expected more bids on the project, Scull Construction, of Rapid City was the sole bidder. Other construction companies, he said, did not bid because of the timing of the project.
“If we could have stretched it out a couple of years they would have bid it,” he said.
Since the $17 million bid was much higher than GF%P officials anticipated, Kanta said they are currently trying to negotiate with Scull Construction to try and reduce the cost.
