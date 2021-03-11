Meade assessment hike linked to strong real estate market

STURGIS — A vibrant real estate market is the driving force behind increases in assessed values of property in Meade County, says the county’s equalization director.
Assessment notices, sent out earlier this month, have been a hot topic on social media sites since.
Meade County Equalization Director Rhea Crane told Meade County Commissioners Tuesday that things have been a little exciting in her office since the notices went out.
She said assessments on about 6,000 parcels in the county increased by 20% or more.
“We’ve had a few phone calls and a few people stopping in,” she said.
Crane said the county does a reassessment of property annually. The strong real estate market in the past year has translated to increases in assessments.
All non-ag property assessments do not change in value an equal amount every year. Assessed values can be adjusted county-wide, by neighborhood, by property type, or by individual property as needed.
The goal of changing property assessments is to assess all property at market value, not to change property assessments an equal amount every year, she said.
“Our job is to assess property at or near market value,” Crane said. “Not everybody had an assessment change. Not everything was an increase. There were some that went down. The vast majority did see an adjustment of some kind,” she said.
In Meade County, property is to be assessed between 90% and 92% of market value, she said.
To accomplish that, staff in the equalization department go in and look at all the property sales from the year prior to determine where the county is in relation to the target market value.
In the past year, the county had 532 non-ag property sales to use in comparing what properties are assessed at and at what price they are selling. When calculated against the sales figures, the county determined property was being assessed at about 81% of true market value.
“We were under what we needed to be. If we would have left everything alone this year, the state would have come in and slapped our hands because we are not meeting the criteria that we need to,” Crane said.
Crane clarified that the South Dakota Department of Revenue and Regulation would issue the county a higher equalization factor thus raising the values of non-ag properties.
The South Dakota Department of Revenue and Regulation audits each county equalization office every year for accuracy of assessed values. The county-wide median sales ratio is the primary measure of accuracy. The state assigns each county a taxable factor to equalize assessed values.
That means the county had to go back through and review its list of sales to determine the neighborhoods in which they needed to do reappraisals. To bring those properties up to true market value, they did factor increases or neighborhood increases.
Sales prices of properties are increasing incredibly, Crane said.
There are about 20,000 parcels of property in Meade County including ag land.
In years’ past, the equalization department attempted to visit as many properties as possible, but because of COVID, they have cut back on the visits in the past year.
Diane Hallock, who has a ranch north of Sturgis, said the assessment on her home increased by $10,000 and the assessment on 320 acres went up by $50,000. Ag land is not tied to sales, but instead it is valued on soil type and production.
“I saw on the notice that my assessment had gone up 40.68%. All I could think was that my taxes were going up by 40% too,” Hallock said.
A change in a property assessment does not result in an equal change in property taxes. Too many other factors are involved in the calculation of property taxes. An increase in the budgetary needs of the local tax districts will result in an increase in property taxes, without an increase in property assessments.
Also, the city, county and school district are limited on how much they can levy for tax purposes.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.