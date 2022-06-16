Meade ambulance district boundary change continued

STURGIS — A public hearing to change the boundaries of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District was continued to the July 12 meeting of the Meade County Commission.
At question is whether the group must schedule a special election to approve the change, or if the election can be held in conjunction with the general election in November.
Mark Bruch, chairman of the Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District, said the ambulance service was asking for the boundary change to clean up a little hole they had in the center of their ambulance district at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground.
“And, I wanted to make sure it was on the record that Toni (Woodruff) and Rod (Woodruff) approached us as a board to do this. We appreciate them wanting to come on board and clear up the map and straighten things out,” he said.
When the Rural Meade County Ambulance Tax District was being formed, a portion of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground was opted out of the district because it was uncertain if Buffalo Chip would be deemed a town.
Since that time, the South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Buffalo Chip is not a municipality.
“This is more from a coast standpoint, and I assume this is set by statute, but in this case, we have a group that wants to be a part of the district. We have a board that wants them to be a part of the district. Do we still have to have an election?” Bruch asked.
In order to change the boundaries, the district must hold an election to query the voters on the matter, said Meade County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney Ken Chleborad told the board.
“You can decrease the boundaries without an election or decrease the boundaries by yourselves… But, if you’re increasing the area, by statute, it must follow the same process as the original creation. So, it does require an election,” he said.
Bruch then asked if there would be a way to tie the ambulance district’s election to the November general election.
“I don’t know what it costs the county to do this. I think it’s thousands of dollars every time we have one,” he said.
But if the boundary change were approved by the commission at its meeting this week, it would have put the time for the election during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
“We can’t just say we are setting an election, we have to set a date,” Chleborad said.
Those details will be determined when the commission takes up the issue again at 10 a.m. on July 12.
The Meade County Rural Ambulance Tax District has a board of directors and sets a mil levy to be assessed property owners in rural Meade County to fund ambulance service. The board of directors of that tax district can determine what cost, if any, is charged to landowners in that small part of Buffalo Chip Campground and paid to the district.
The district was formed by rural citizens to help the city of Sturgis pay for ambulance to rural areas.
Meade County voters overwhelmingly approved the rural ambulance tax district 480 votes in favor of the tax district and 66 against in March of 2020.
The rural ambulance tax district issue was put to a vote once before in December of 2018. At that time, voters in the rural area impacted voted down the proposal with 171 people voting for it and 199 people voting against it.
Organizers said they believed people were better informed about the tax district proposal the second time around.
