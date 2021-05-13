MDU to spread increased costs from February cold weather event over 17-month period

PIERRE — Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) customers will not see their gas bills go down as much as they usually do this summer, as the utility plans to recover its increased gas costs from the extraordinarily high demand during last February’s cold weather event.
At its April meeting, the Public Utilities Commission approved a request from MDU to temporarily change the way the company recovers its costs for purchasing natural gas. Ordinarily, MDU spokesman Mark Hanson explained that the company passes natural gas costs directly to the customers, with rates adjusted monthly to reflect anticipated demand. Then, Hanson said at the end of the year MDU the company issues a credit or a surcharge, to reflect the actual natural gas costs for that year.
But unusually frigid temperatures in February that spanned throughout the company’s coverage area from Pierre to Billings, Mont., caused natural gas demand and costs to skyrocket. Rather than assessing the increased costs to customers over one month, the utility company plans to spread the charges out, with the bulk of the money recovered when natural gas usage is typically lower. The surcharge, which will have customers paying about $59 extra over the course of those 17 months, starts this month (May), and will last through September of 2022.
The surcharge rates will be variable for “firm” customers, or those who utilize MDU services throughout the year. In the summer the rate will be $1.614 per dekatherms of gas used, from May through September, and $.42 per dekatherm of gas Oct. 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022. Then, from May 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022, the surcharge will return to $1.614. The extended surcharge will end in September 2022, when the company expects to have recovered its costs from the February cold weather event.
The gas company presented a table of average residential bills that incorporate the February 2021 gas cost recovery rates with normal recovery rates for the following year. An average customer whose gas bill is $36.58 in May, will see a surcharge of $7.08, for a total bill of $43.66. Conversely, during the winter months, an analysis shows the average customer will pay between $4 to $5 extra, with a January bill going up from $89.90 to $95.36, with a $5.46 surcharge.
For “interruptible” customers, or those who do not use natural gas from MDU full time throughout the year, there will be a flat rate charge of about $.20 per dekatherms used each month.
Travis Jacobson, MDU director of regulator affairs, told the PUC that MDU is working on strategies to try and ensure that the company is more prepared to purchase extra gas if needed in the face of future extraordinary cold weather events. Typically, the company gauges its gas purchases based on normal weather events, and then is able to shift its resources to areas that experience severe weather, with little impact to the utility’s bottom line costs. But in this case, the cold weather event hit the entire MDU coverage area at exactly the same time.
“We might get incredibly cold weather in South Dakota, but in Billings, we don’t have it, so we are able to shift (costs),” Jacobson said. “This hit us exactly the way we didn’t want it to.
In its letter requesting the extended surcharge, MDU stated “For Firm Customers, Montana-Dakota believes that a staggered rate recovery, in which summer rates differ from winter rates, will ensure that customers will not be unduly harmed during the heating season. While natural gas customer consumption is typically cyclical, implementing high rates during the summer season will allow the utility to continue to recover costs during a time when lower amounts of natural gas are consumed. The lower rates during the heating season will continue at a normal level of recovery by the utility without being overly burdensome to customers as they naturally consume more gas as the weather changes.”
Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson praised the company for taking care of its customers during the cold snap in February. “The bottom line is you kept gas flowing to people who needed it,” Nelson said. “While it is going to take the next few months to take care of that, we were able to stay warm during that time period and that’s really the bottom line. It’s impossible to guess the markets 100% of the time, especially when we have these weather anomalies.”
