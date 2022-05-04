LEAD — Montana-Dakota Utilities will replace existing natural gas main pipelines and service lines in portions of Lead and Central City over the next several months.
This project is an ongoing integrity management process to ensure the safety and reliability of the natural gas system.
Evaluation allows Montana-Dakota Utilities to identify pipe sections for replacement based on physical plus operation and maintenance components.
Work on this project is set to begin Monday, May 9, and last approximately four to five months, depending on weather conditions and any other unanticipated delays.
This work will require a short interruption of natural gas service for customers. A company representative will contact affected customers to schedule a brief shut-off and then relighting of appliances.
More information and a map outlining the affected area may be found on Montana-Dakota’s website.
