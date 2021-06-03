MDU project to temporarily close part of Mickelson Trail

LEAD — A project to update gas lines in Lead will close a portion of the Mickelson Trail this summer.
Mark Hanson, of Montana-Dakota Utilities said in early June, the company will begin installing a new natural gas distribution main from Sunnyhill Road in Lead, along Nevada Gulch Road to serve the Lost Camp subdivision, Coeur-Wharf Mine, and Terry Peak. The new gas line will replace aging infrastructure, and is part of MDU’s ongoing management to ensure safety and reliability of its infrastructure.
Hanson said the line installation will temporarily close the portion of the Mickelson Trail from west of Highway 14A from Hearst Avenue, at the Walt Green Trailhead, behind Lewies’ Burgers and Brews, to Nevada Gulch Road. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, and MDU officials expect to reopen that part of the Mickelson Trail before July 4.
The entire project is expected to take approximately four months, depending on the weather.
