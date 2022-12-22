MDU asks customers to reduce natural gas use

Normal levels of natural gas has been restored at 11:10 a.m. Customers can return to their normal level of gas use.
SPEARFISH — Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. is asking customers to immediately reduce natural gas usage in the Black Hills region until further notice. MDU’s natural gas supplier is experiencing supply constraints due to an equipment issue and the extreme weather conditions.
MDU gas customers can help by lowering their thermostat as much as they can comfortably manage, minimizing hot water usage, and turning off natural gas fireplaces, garage heaters and any other non-essential appliances that use natural gas.
Laura Lueder, a spokesman for MDU, said a mechanical issue at a compressor station on the pipeline that provides gas for the Belle Fourche area south to Rapid City, went down Wednesday evening. The cause is under investigation.
While gas was still flowing through the pipeline, it was doing so at a greatly reduced level.
The station, she said, compresses the gas and pushes it through the pipeline faster.
Of course with the sub-zero temperatures, people were using more natural gas which compounded the shortage.
“We’re starting to see the system stabilize, and we are hoping the system will get back to normal soon,” Lueder said.
