McPheeters named Deadwood Officer of the Year

DEADWOOD — Aaron McPheeters, a young man who grew up on a ranch and whose dream it was to one day become a police officer, a dream he’s held in his heart since kindergarten, not only attained that career goal, but was recognized at the Deadwood City Commission meeting March 20 for achieving Deadwood Police Officer of the Year status.
“I was very humbled when I found out that my fellow officers decided to vote me in as Officer of the Year,” said McPheeters. “It felt really good, really humbling.”
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens explained that the honor was recently bestowed upon McPheeters at the department’s March 8 annual meeting by his peers.
“At which time the officers in the Deadwood P.D. voted who they believed was officer of the year,” Mertens said. “And Officer Aaron McPheeters was voted Officer of the Year. There are a couple of things I’d like to say about Mr. McPheeters. He is the first person I hired, so I’m quite honored that he’s been chosen the Officer of the Year. The second thing I brought up about the officer is that I see – and only a handful of people there are throughout my 27-year career I can say this about — is that you would never know what is going on in Aaron McPheeter’s personal life. Every day he comes to work, he’s got a smile on his face. And he’s a joy and a pleasure to work with.”
McPheeters has served the Deadwood Police Force for four years.
“And that’s my entire law enforcement career,” he said. “Chief Fuller and Chief Mertens gave me a shot. They brought me in. And before this, I was just a cowboy. They gave me a shot, and so I’ve been here since Sept. 23, 2019.”
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. said he would like to be the first to say congratulations.
“On behalf of the commission, on behalf of our community,” Ruth said. “This is to your credit to be given for this award, since you are chosen amongst your peers. I can’t say thank you enough for the work that you do in and around Deadwood. You’re a true testament to our police force and by them you are receiving this award today, so thank you for everything.”
Prior to joining the Deadwood Police Department, McPheeters worked for his folks and called Gillette, Wyo., home.
“They brought me into the world and taught me everything I know about cowboyin’,” he said. “After that, my wife and I moved to Lead, because her family had moved down here a little while ago.”
McPheeters said that while he does miss cowboying, law enforcement is his calling.
“This is what I’ve wanted to do ever since kindergarten,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. Law enforcement, what appeals to me is, literally, it’s trying to make a difference. The biggest difference a Wyoming cowboy can make in the world.”
McPheeters is grateful for the chance to serve the city and its constituents.
“I would like to thank the city of Deadwood for giving me the opportunity that they have,” McPheeters said. “A lot of people wouldn’t have taken somebody with no experience and put them into this job. This was actually my shot, and I do thank the whole community of Deadwood for giving me this opportunity.”
