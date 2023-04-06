McPheeters named Deadwood Officer of the Year

Officer Aaron McPheeters, left, is the Deadwood Police Officer of the Year and is pictured with Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Aaron McPheeters, a young man who grew up on a ranch and whose dream it was to one day become a police officer, a dream he’s held in his heart since kindergarten, not only attained that career goal, but was recognized at the Deadwood City Commission meeting March 20 for achieving Deadwood Police Officer of the Year status. 

“I was very humbled when I found out that my fellow officers decided to vote me in as Officer of the Year,” said McPheeters. “It felt really good, really humbling.” 

