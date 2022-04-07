Mayoral candidates debate Lead’s future

LEAD — Incumbent Mayor, Ron Everett and challenger Dustin Heupel debated what they thought the future of Lead should look like during a candidate forum Tuesday at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
Both men agreed that Lead is facing an upswing, both financially and in community growth.
“I just read in the paper today, one of the mayoral candidates said, ‘Spearfish’s (home) inventory is gone, prices are so high, people are going to Lead,’ Everett said as he addressed the need for affordable house throughout the Black Hills. “Everybody is pointing the finger everywhere else, but I can tell you that’s a huge problem for the whole area.”
While Everett focused on outward expansion for the city such as relocating the Homestake Mining Museum to a more prominent gateway point in Lead, encouraging modular homes to be built in town, and opening a child care facility; Heupel said as mayor, he would focus on more internal issues.
“I think Lead’s biggest challenge is something we’ve talked about for years, it’s our old and failing infrastructure,” he said. “Roads, water, sewer, I think as far as managing those we need to have accountability for contractors who do work in our town for our city. … We also need to do more preventative maintenance on our existing infrastructure that we have that is in good shape.”
Accountability was a reoccurring theme for Heupel, as he asserted that city employees should be engaged in an annual review process, which he said, hasn’t been happening for many years. Heupel also said he wants better accountability for the citizens of Lead as well.
“I think the ordinances need to be enforced across the board, do we need all of them, maybe not,” he said.
Heupel suggested that a review should take place to re-evaluate the city ordinances that govern Lead to better reflect the type of town it should be, but once those codes are set, they should be better enforced.
“When we come a conclusion of the ones we want, don’t want, then they need to be enforced across the board, equally for all.” Heupel added.
Everett, on the other hand said he enjoys the more relaxed nature of the city’s code enforcement.
“When you’re speeding down the street and you’re going 24 or 25 (miles per hour) in a 20 and a cop pulls you over, do you want him to say, (pounds fist on table) ‘it was 20, here’s your ticket,’” Everett posed. “I’d rather him say, ‘hey, mister mayor, you’re going a little bit fast there weren’t’cha, why don’t you draw back a little bit, we do have safety concerns.’ That’s the kind of communication that I would like.”
Everett agreed that there would always be some people who take advantage of living in a town that is slow to enforce stringent code violations, but suggested that some citizen-led accountability could go a long way.
“I personally like a small-town atmosphere, (I) am willing to deal with that, (I) am willing to go talk to my neighbor if I have to,” he said.
Another area where Everett and Heupel disagree is in short term rental agreements within the city. Both said they are proponents of allowing short term rentals in Lead, but how many should be allowed is another story.
“There are many market-driven reasons why the prices in our town are going up,” Everett said pointing to out of state buyers as a primary source.
Everett said he would be against putting a cap on the amount of vacation rental properties allowed in Lead because it would disincentivize potential buyers who would only be looking to purchase property in Lead as a short-term rental, which would drive market prices down.
“I just think the free market should move in itself, up and down like most markets do,” he added.
Heupel, however, said if a cap isn’t set now, then the only way to control the influx of vacation rentals would be to ban them.
“Also, we need to have a place for our workforce,” Heupel pointed out. “If we have nothing but air bnbs, short term rentals, … then businesses have to pay their employees more money … some of our smaller businesses might not be able to do that.”
For a more in depth look at some of the major issues being discussed by the candidates, look for the Lead mayoral candidate questionnaire in Saturday’s edition of the Black Hills Pioneer.
