Mayor breaks split vote in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Legal concerns about whether Belle Fourche Mayor Randy Schmidt could split a tied vote related to a city employee’s wage increase were raised earlier this month, and later quashed, leading to the augmentation of the official practice.
The topic was first discussed during the Sept. 7 city council meeting when City Engineer Brent Hardy recommended that William DuBry, the city’s building inspector/ADA contact receive a wage adjustment following a positive six-month review. It was additionally recommended that the adjustment bump DuBry’s pay bump from $19.57 per hour to $20.06 per hour to be effective beginning Aug. 8.
During the Sept. 7 meeting, the recommendation garnered tentative authorization when Councilman Bob Somervold moved to approve, and Councilman Monte Talkington seconded the action. The vote that followed resulted in a 3-3 tie. Councilmembers Derrick Erhart, Talkington, and Somervold voted in support of the wage adjustment, while Councilmembers Randy Sowers, Heidi Parker, Vern Hintz voted against the motion. Councilwoman Annie Reich was absent from the initial meeting when the topic was discussed, and therefore not able to weigh in on the issue.
Mayor Randy Schmidt attempted to break the tie.
According to South Dakota Codified Law 9-8-3, which is related to the aldermanic form of government practiced in Belle Fourche, a mayor is tasked with presiding over all meetings of the council but only votes in case of a tie. In addition, the law states that,
“The mayor may sign or veto any ordinance or resolution passed by the common council and may veto any part or item of an ordinance or resolution appropriating money.”
Somervold and Talkington requested to table item, citing legal counsel review, until the Sept. 20 council meeting.
During the subsequent meeting, Kellen Willert, one of the city’s attorneys, advised the council of his research on the topic.
“It’s my office’s opinion that you (the mayor) can (break a tie),” he said, adding that the action would be considered an acknowledgment of terms already laid out within DuBry’s hiring contract, contingent upon a favorable review.
Hintz disagreed, saying that he called the South Dakota Municipal League, a nonprofit association of incorporated municipalities within the state, which he said advised him that the split vote could not be broken by Schmidt as he considered it “an expenditure.”
“You’re not appropriating money, though,” Willert said.
Appropriation is defined as an instance money is set aside for a specific and particular purpose or purposes. A company or a government appropriates funds in order to delegate cash for the necessities of its business operations.
“At the end of the day, we don’t even need council action for this to happen because the terms of him being hired already provided for this,” Willert asserted, saying that although the type of item is regularly on the city’s agenda for the council’s reference, it is done so merely as a formality. “Even if the mayor doesn’t vote, it’s my opinion that this increase happens anyway.”
Schmidt agreed with Willert, adding that the purpose of such items appearing on council agendas is to have a formal record of a pay increase.
“I do not believe we really have to do that,” he said. “We could keep a record in the (employee’s) file and that would also work.”
Unsure about whether the council possessed any official oversight related to personnel reviews, salaries, pay increases, etc., Sowers questioned how the council could define whether the “positive” review performed by a department head was warranted.
“What’s to say someone is just giving … positive reviews because they like the person, instead of an actual job performance (evaluation),” he asked.
That answer, Willert said, involves the separation of powers.
“The executive branch (department heads who directly oversee employees) is going to do all of that work,” he said. “You’re (the councilmembers are) the legislative branch.”
“In cases where you’re (a councilmember is) uncomfortable, or you don’t feel that that review was just … does the council have any kind of oversight on that?” Sowers asked.
Willert told Sowers and the council that function does not fall within the board’s purview or duty.
“That would be really micromanaging everything …” he said. “That’s where you have department heads who make those decisions …”
Following the discussion, Schmidt broke the council’s tie, voting in favor of the approval of the wage adjustment. Going forward, he said the council could see items of this nature listed on agendas as an “acknowledgement” as opposed to an official approval.
