Maverick Trading Post fire still under investigation

DEADWOOD — A fire that started Friday morning in an alley behind Maverick Trading Post, located 653 Main St., Deadwood is still under investigation.
Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Sandy Glover said the fire alarm went off Friday at 10:53 a.m. and the fire was contained by approximately 1 p.m., was contained to the outside of the building, with some extension to the back room.
“They managed to keep it down and got it out pretty quick,” Glover said. “When the alarm originally came in, it sounded like dispatch was overwhelmed with 911 calls because of the smoke. Everybody saw the smoke and lots of people called dispatch, which made it a little confusing for them.”
Maverick Trading Post closed following the fire Friday and Glover said much of the merchandise inside the store was able to be removed, but that there was smoke damage to the building, as well as neighboring buildings.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but people were inside Maverick Trading Post when the fire started and were evacuated, along with neighboring businesses.
“One of the things the P.D. (police department) did a good job on was getting people out of the businesses on either side,” Glover said.
Traffic control entailed diverting four-lane traffic down Main Street.
“What we did was, people who were coming up the four-lane, we were diverting them on Wall Street over to Main Street and the reason is because they had all of the trucks set up on the four-lane,” Glover said. “We had the ladder truck set up and we had a supply line across the street, so we can’t let people go that way.”
Fire personnel were on-site mopping up the fire until approximately 3 p.m.
“The main thing is, we’re really fortunate they got on it so fast,” Glover said. “We call for mutual aid right away when we have a fire with flames.
Responding agencies were the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, Lead Volunteer Fire Department, Deadwood Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Emergency Management, and Monument Ambulance.
“We had a really good response. Everybody worked together really well,” Glover said. “Other than being very inconvenient because it was on the four-lane, otherwise, thankfully, it did go very well.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.