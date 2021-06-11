Mau to retire after 25 years of law enforcement service

LEAD — Long-time law enforcer for the Deadwood Police Department and School Resource Officer (SRO) for the Lead-Deadwood School District, Kip Mau, officially retires today, following 25 years of service to both institutions.
The reason?
“You know, 25 years is a pretty good effort,” Mau said. “That’s number one. Two, this job is a young man’s sport, because you don’t want to be 50 years old and dealing with 21-year-old kids at the bar any more. Three, if you haven’t noticed, people don’t like police officers any more. It’s really rough. And no matter how hard that I try to get people to like law enforcement and to like me and to form their opinion that we’re good people and there to serve and protect them, one bad thing happens in our country … then, therefore, people think all cops are bad and that’s really getting tougher and tougher every day.”
So, what next?
“I’m going to relax for three months and then, after three months has gone past, I plan on being a substitute teacher and I would like to get my CDL and be the activity bus driver and take the kids to basketball, football, and wrestling,” Mau said. “Because I like kids, I like sports, and I can drive anything.”
Mau began his involvement in the school district as a DARE instructor 22 years ago. With eight years of law enforcement experience under his belt, he secured the L-D School District SRO position 17 years ago.
“I was a new father and I wanted to spend more time with my kids, holidays and weekends, and to do that, I had to take the SRO job and it’s probably the best decision I have made,” Mau said.
Mau was the first SRO in the L-D School District.
“It’s all about having relationships with kids so they can trust you,” Mau said.
Feeling that it was important to connect with kids through sports, Mau coached football for 17 years and wrestling for 10 years.
Mau said one thing he found when working with kids helped more than anything.
“Don’t ever let them think that you think you’re better than they are,” he said.
Mau feels he was successful because he was surrounded by good people.
“I had the opportunity to work with good administrators. I had the opportunity to work with really good teachers, and I got to work with good parents that really love their kids,” Mau said. “One thing I have learned is that kid is the most important thing to that mother or to that father. It’s not their house. It’s not their boat. It’s not their truck. It’s that kid. That kid means everything to them. And for them to entrust me in their safety and their somewhat education, for me to do the right thing, means everything.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said Mau does a great job as the 6-12 School Resource Officer, as a football and wrestling coach, and as a DARE instructor. “His dedication and commitment are outstanding,” Leikvold said. “For 17 years, he has played a very important role in keeping our students and staff safe and out facilities secure. He has always been focused on building relationships and putting the needs of students first. He will be missed.”
Lead-Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said there are not too many people that have put more of themselves into their jobs than Kip.
“His willingness to be a servant leader is something that we can all try to emulate. He has given countless hours to the families and students of this school district. He has coached football and wrestling, supervised after-school events, taken phone calls at night from families or students who are in a crisis situation…he is just a giver,” Beagle said. “There are few law enforcement officers that can fill school resource officer duties because of the commitment to the children and families it takes. Kip is a model of what a school resource officer should be. I am proud to have worked with him for the past ten years and more proud to be able to call him my friend.”
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said Mau has served the students of the Lead-Deadwood School District with honor for 17 years.
“His passion for coaching and mentoring has positively impacted our kids for nearly two decades. He has be been building positive relationships with students and staff in our lunchrooms, in our hallways and on the streets,” Kosters said. “Kip is known for his eagerness to serve our students in any way possible. He was instrumental in developing a sustainable youth wrestling program for our students. Kip’s daily presence in the lives of our students and staff will be missed.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said
Officer Mau has been an instrumental part of the Lead-Deadwood community and its schools.
“He has touched the lives of countless students, staff, and community members during his career. His ability to make connections with all types of people and make each one of them feel like they are the most important person is truly amazing to witness,” Jacobs said. “Kip’s willingness to step up in whatever needs done is well known. It could be coaching, lunch duty, visiting with an upset student, delivering lunches, or supervising sporting events. Kip is always the first person to help. Kip has made a career out of doing the right thing, even when the right choice isn’t the popular one. While Officer Mau will certainly be missed, his unwavering commitment to helping others will no doubt continue in his retirement.”
Mau said that to do the SRO job right, a person must be committed.
“This is not an 8 to 4 job,” he said. “You have to live the SRO position. You have to do it at night. You have to do it on the weekends. You have to do it at the gas station or the grocery store and you see these kids and you see these parents. Or you’re involved with football or basketball or wrestling or baseball. You have to be accessible to them at all times. Prime example is, my cell phone never shuts off. No matter what, that phone is always on.”
Mau said kids and parents have his cell phone number.
“I answer that phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said. “I had a kid that called me at one o’clock in the morning on a Saturday night. He was suicidal. I answered that phone. And I’m here to tell you, if I didn’t answer that phone call, that kid would have killed himself.”
In the summer, when school duties slow down and Deadwood picks up, Mau serves as a community police officer, riding bicycle patrol in downtown Deadwood.
Deadwood Police Chief Ken Mertens said Mau will be greatly missed.
“He’s been a vital asset for the police department for 25 years,” Mertens said, adding that he and Mau started in law enforcement together. “We both got hired full-time. He got hired in Deadwood and I got hired in Milbank in February of 1997. He’s an integral part of the Deadwood P.D. He spent 17-plus years up at the high school doing the School Resource Officer position. That takes a different type of person. You’ve got to be an effective communicator, solve problems on your own, work with the administration from the school and the administration from the police department, because, technically, you have two bosses.”
Mau became a Spearfish Reserve Officer in 1995. From there, he worked as a Correctional Officer for Lawrence County in 1996. In February 1997, he went to work for the city of Deadwood as a police officer.
“So, I’ve been in law enforcement over 25 years,” he said.
Mau said he really appreciates the opportunity he got to be the SRO at the school, his coaching years, and serving the community.
“Because I work for really great people. I work for great teachers and support staff and bus drivers to custodians,” Mau said. “When they say, ‘It takes a village. I’m tellin’ ya’, it does. Please support your kids. They’re the most important thing to you and to our community.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.