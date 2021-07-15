Mau tenders Lead-Deadwood School Board resignation

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood Board of Education member Tera Mau is going to work for the school district this fall and subsequently tendered her resignation at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Mau, who will serve as one of two elementary school secretaries, said the decision to change jobs is the only reason she resigned.
“We appreciate your nine years,” said Board of Education President Suzanne Rogers. “We thank you for your service and your time. Congratulations on your new job. At least you’ll be, sort of, still with us in the school and we’re happy for that.”
Rogers said the search for a suitable replacement is now on. The board is seeking to appoint a new member to serve out the remainder of Mau’s term on the Board of Education and is accepting letters of interest through July 30. All interested parties must submit a letter of interest by that date to: Mary Schumacher, Administrative Assistant, 320 S. Main St. Lead, SD 57754.
The Board of Education meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month in the Lead-Deadwood High School board room.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.