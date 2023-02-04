Matthews theater brings epic journey to life

SPEARFISH — The upcoming Matthews production of An Iliad takes Homer’s classic work and turns it on it’s ear as it reimagines an age-old tale and unflinchingly recounts the heartache, tragedy and savagery of the Trojan War. In An Iliad, live theater becomes storytelling as a single actor speaks directly to the audience, doomed to retell his story throughout history until mankind grasps the human toll of war. Written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare and directed by Max G. Merchen, An Iliad opens at the Matthews Opera House on Feb. 10.
“This is not your mama’s required reading,” explains Matthews staff member Joanna Mechaley. “The plot of An Iliad will be familiar to anyone who’s ever taken a high school English class but this dramatization of Homer’s story is so personal and beautifully written it will resonate with everyone who sees it. An Iliad is an exercise in empathy and, above all, audiences should expect to feel.”
The show will feature the talents of Casey S. Hibbert as the “The Poet.” Hibbert is a graduate of Black Hills State University and he continued to develop his talents professionally through performance with the Brownvillage Village Theater in Nebraska, as well as commercials, student films, and theatrical productions in Michigan.
Now he has returned to the Matthews stage and is preparing for what he considers the most challenging role he’s faced in more than a decade as a professional actor. As he bounds across the stage, transforming from one character to another (seven in all), audiences are treated to physical confidence borne from his years of experience.
Hibbert reveals that he has a unique skill set that helps him with the distinctive style of storytelling required in An Iliad. “Audiences might remember me as the really tall guy from last year’s Festival in the Park,” said Hibbert with a laugh. “I’m a professional stilt-walker and juggler and I also co-own a circus arts company based out of Detroit, Mich.”
In An Iliad, audiences meet familiar characters such as Achilles, Agamemnon, Hector, and Helen of Troy. However, Homer’s original language and plot are simplified so that the humanity of each character becomes the focal point of the performance. Hibbert’s “Poet” continually interrupts the stream of the story’s action to pull the audience into the emotional underbelly of his tale.
“He brings an age-old tale into modern light,” said Mechaley, “and for swaths of time, his Trojan warriors become our own sons and brothers. Through witty dialogue, clever anecdotes, and scathing observations, he reveals how, despite our modern sensibilities, we aren’t so far removed from his legendary characters.”
Tickets to An Iliad may be purchased by contacting the Matthews Opera House at (605) 642-7973, visiting the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street in Spearfish, or online at matthewsopera.com. The show premiers Feb. 10 with additional shows on Feb. 11, 17, and 18 at 7 pm and matinee performances on Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 pm.
The performances are part of the NEA Big Read programming currently offered at the Matthews. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
