Matthews theater brings epic journey to life

Casey S. Hibbert performs in the Matthews Opera House production of An Iliad, Feb. 10-19. Courtesy photo

SPEARFISH — The upcoming Matthews production of An Iliad takes Homer’s classic work and turns it on it’s ear as it reimagines an age-old tale and unflinchingly recounts the heartache, tragedy and savagery of the Trojan War. In An Iliad, live theater becomes storytelling as a single actor speaks directly to the audience, doomed to retell his story throughout history until mankind grasps the human toll of war. Written by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare and directed by Max G. Merchen, An Iliad opens at the Matthews Opera House on Feb. 10.

“This is not your mama’s required reading,” explains Matthews staff member Joanna Mechaley. “The plot of An Iliad will be familiar to anyone who’s ever taken a high school English class but this dramatization of Homer’s story is so personal and beautifully written it will resonate with everyone who sees it.  An Iliad is an exercise in empathy and, above all, audiences should expect to feel.”

